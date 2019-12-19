19 Best Gifts for Soccer Players this Christmas

Soccer gifts make for original and thoughful ideas if you have a fan or player on your shopping list this holiday season.
So we’ve compiled a list below to help make your choice that much easier. Whether you’re looking for equipment, apparel, shoes, accessories, or something else, you’ll be sure to find something for the #1 soccer fan on your list.
And a quick note: with Christmas just around the corner, getting gifts delivered on time is of great importance. So underneath the recommended gift ideas is a section that will give you all the important Amazon delivery dates!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Well, let’s get the obvious one out of the way first — soccer players need soccer balls. Pretty simple. And the Mikasa Serious Soccer Ball comes highly recommended and has a friendly price tag.
Featuring a soft, synthetic leather cover and a durable butyl bladder that helps with excellent air retention and shape, the ball is available in five different stylish color schemes and different sizes (5 is official).
One note is that the ball comes deflated so you’ll need an air pump on hand before you can start playing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Goalrilla Striker Rebound Soccer Trainer Net will help maximize practice time to get more repititions.
Designed to sharpen skills on shooting, goalkeeping, receiving, throw-ins, and more, the net is super responsive and double-sided so it will prevent the ball from getting stuck in the back.
The net itself is made of nylon and the base is made of powder-coated steel for a sturdy base. It’s designed for players of all ages and skill levels.
Check out more Soccer Training Rebounder Nets for different models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of the best soccer gifts are training aids and the SKLZ Star-Kick Hands Free Solo Trainer is a great to hone your on-field skills when nobody else is around.
First start by putting a ball in the glove and the belt portion around your waist, then you’re all set. From there you kick away and can practice shooting, passing, receiving, dribbling, juggling, ball control, and throw-ins for field players. It works for goalies as well when it comes to punting and overall reflexes. Keep at it and you’ll see improvement in your ball control and accuracy.
The adjustable cord, which has a maximum stretch up to 18 feet, will ensure an efficient practice as it returns the ball so you don’t have to chase it down.
See more available Soccer Training Equipment on Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OK, so technically it’s not real soccer, but foosball is competitve and it will improve your hand-eye coordination. And the Rally and Roar 56-Inch Foosball Table is one of more attractive and stylish models on the market.
It has 5/8-inch diameter chrome-plated, steel rods with ergonomic wooden handles. Ramped edges allow for continual motion and leg levelers ensure an even playing surface.
Also included are two soccer balls and a beaded manual scoring system.
Browse more Foosball Tables at Amazon for other options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Adidas Unisex Copa Mundial Firm Ground Soccer Cleats are great for outdoor grass surfaces and have been one of the company’s best-selling shoes for over 15 years.
Made of 100 percent Kangaroo leather, the shoe has a lightweight, die-cut EVA midsole for added comfort, a soft, yet durable synthetic lining, and leather upper for extra flexibility and playability.
The rubber sole promotes excellent traction on harder surfaces.
See a wider selection of soccer cleats for men, women, and kids for more options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Squadra II has a new ergo-friendly design and is made of 420 Denier polyester with PVC backing for extra durability. The padded shoulder straps are shaped to ensure comfort and ease when carrying.
The original Diadora Squadra proved to be one of the most popular and best soccer backpacks over the years and the Squadra II is certainly following suit.
It features 2 vented compartments, one for a ball and another for your cleats. The main pocket is very large and designed to hold all the necessary gear, including a media area with an earphone hole. There is also a zippered side accessory pocket.
The bag itself has a stylish design, available in 12 different and bright colors. It measures 18 inches by 17 inches by 9 inches.
Shopping for a younger player? Take a look at the Diadora Squadra Junior Backpack at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shin guards are a must-have and make great gifts for soccer players. The Nike Mercurial Lite Shin Guards are just that — lightweight — but offer serious protection and flexibility.
Extra cushioning provides the comfort, the stretchy sleeve provides the snug fit, and the durable shell, which combines with foam, to provide the needed protection and shock absorption.
National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) approved, the guard is made of 69 percent K-resin and 31 percent EVA, while the sleeve is 65 percent polyester, 19 percent rubber, and 16 percent spandex.
Take a look at more soccer shin guards for extra options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A true classic, the Adidas Samba Indoor Soccer Shoe is one of the best-selling indoor soccer shoes ever.
It’s one of the originals and continues to be one of the most popular. The Classic design is unmistakable and is a progression of the Samba Original, which is more of a casual walking shoe, though you can certainly play indoor soccer with the Original.
The Classic features a full grain upper leather which offers stability and comfort, as does the lightweight EVA insole. The gum rubber outsole provides maximum grip on indoor surfaces and won’t leave any marks.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Show support for the USWNT with the Megan Rapinoe 2019 Women’s World Cup Name and Number T-Shirt.
The shirt, which is made of 100 percent soft cotton, has screen printed graphics and a crew neck.
The shirt is available in women’s sizes Small through Extra Large in Navy or Red.
Shop more USWNT Gear & Accessories at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for cooler weather for both practice or just hanging out around town are the Adidas Soccer Tiro ’19 Training Pants, which are available in over 30 stylish color schemes.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the pants are highlighted by Adidas ClimaCool technology, which is lightweight and breathable. The slim fit pants also feature doubleknit performance fabric for added durability, tapered leg construction with stretched calf areas for maximum flexibility, ankle zippers, zippered front side pockets, and an elastic waistband with an interior drawcord.
And, of course, it has the unmistakable Adidas 3-Stripe logo on the sides.
Browse a wider selection of soccer training pants for men, women, and children for different styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Comfort and performance are two words that come to mind when talking about the Under Armour Over-The-Calf Soccer Socks.
Highlighted by UA’s moisture-wicking materials, they are designed to dry quickly so you stay comfortable all game or practice. The socks also contain anti-odor technology to help prevent the growth of bacteria and microbes. As for comfort and support, there is strategic cushioning built in, embedded arch support, and a “Y” heel.
Made of 87 percent polyester, 11 percent nylon, and 2 percent spandex, the socks are designed to give added flexibilty and won’t bunch.
Take a look at more performance soccer socks from the top brands like Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flip flops make great gifts for soccer players. I mean, after 90 minutes running around on a pitch tighter than normal shoes, you want to get them off as quickly as possible. The Adidas Adilette Shower Slips are perfect for that. And, of course, you can wear them in the shower to protect your feet from bacteria.
Constructed of durable synthetic materials with a leather sole, the slips are all about comfort as they feature Adidas’ CloudFoam Plus footbed. The lighweight EVA outsole provides support and shock absorption. The Adidas 3-Stripe logo jelly bandage top helps keep your feet secure.
This particular flip flop are in men’s sizes, but you’re shopping for a female, take a look at the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal, which is available in over 10 vibrant colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Insulated Soccer Cooler Lunch Bag is a clever and unique gift idea that any fan of the sport would appreciate.
The bag, which is made of soft neoprene for added durability, is designed to keep your drinks, snacks, and sandwiches cold for hours. The bag features a convenient zipper closing and two handles for easy carrying.
It measures approximately 12 inches by 12 inches, so there is enough space for a pretty decent sized spread.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Any soccer player or fan would appreciate the Nike US Soccer Performance Pullover Hoodie, which is highlighted by Nike’s innovative technology,
It features Dri-Fit moisture-wicking technology, which pulls sweat away from the body and dries quickly, and Nike Therma fabric, which is designed to keep you warm on chillier days.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the sweatshirt has a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and vibrant screen printed graphics.
Browse more US National Soccer Team Hoodies & Sweatshirts at Fanatics for additional styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Cones and Pinnies Combo from SportsRepublik the ideal gift idea for your soccer team or local coach.
Complete with 50 brightly colored compact cones and 12 pinnies, all players will easily visible during practice time. A cone holder and mesh carrying bag are included for easy transport and storage.
Sizes range from Kids to Adult (180+ pounds), the bundles are available in five different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s winter so ’tis the season for Futsal, a variation of soccer played on smaller, harder courts and normally indoors.
The Senda Rio Premium Training Low-Bounce Futsal Ball is smaller than a typical ball making it a bit harder to control. The goal is to improve your handling skills so when you get the outdoors soccer season, your skills have improved. The low-bounce effect keeps the game “low,” which is also a plus when trying to improve your handling, dribbling, passing, and other necessary skills.
Made exclusively with harder, indoor courts in mind, the ball has a durable cover with quality stitching and a rubber/synthetic interior bladder for better air retention.
And if you’re interested, add in the Franklin Sports Official Futsal Goal to make it a memorable soccer gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all soccer players score. There keepers who play to stop those goals. And the Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves from SportOut will help get the job done.
Comfortable, durable, and protective, the gloves feature extra finger and palm protection thanks the added latex foam padding and a double wristband with a elastic lining and velcro exterior with a stretchy strap.
The gloves are made of high quality EVA materials and latex. These come in a variety of sizes and are suitable for adults and kids.
See more Soccer Goalie Gloves at Amazon for additional models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shorts make perfect gifts for soccer players and the Adidas Tastigo ’19 model are some of their most popular.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, the shorts are highlighted by Adidas ClimaLite technology, which wicks sweat and moisture away from the body to keep you dry and comfortable. Breathability is important on the pitch and these shorts will do just that.
Featuring an elastic closure, the shorts have a regular fit and have the Adidas 3-Stripe logo running down the side.
Want more options? Check out all the soccer shorts on Amazon for men, women, and kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Simple, yet thoughtful, this Soccer Coffee Mug from Burton is a great to show your appreciation of your favorite player.
Made of ceramic with a painted black and white soccer ball pattern, the mug holds up to 15 ounces and measures 4 1/2 inches high with a 3 1/4-inch diameter top. It’s also FDA approved and recommended you hand wash it.
For packaging, the mug comes in its own gift box.
See all Soccer Mugs, Tumblers, and Drinkware at Amazon for more options.