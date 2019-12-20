Steelers Kameron Kelly Arrested On 2 Counts of Terroristic Threats

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Kameron Kelly was arrested on two counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest early Friday morning after he was kicked out of a bar in South Side Pittsburgh, according to court documents obtained by KDKA 2 News.

The 23-year-old, who’s originally from Round Rock, Texas, was arrested by Pittsburgh police officer Zachary D. Webb. The criminal complaint says police were called to Mario’s South Side Saloon after Kelly refused to leave. The NFL players is being charged with threatening an employee, saying he would “knock” him “out” because the jukebox wasn’t playing his requested song.

Police said they tried to explain to Kelly, who’s 6’2 and weighs 205 pounds, that he wasn’t allowed back inside Mario’s, but he continued to try to force his way in. While this situation was unfolding, the criminal complaint added that an officer accidentally stepped on a woman’s foot, who was identified as Kelly’s “girl,” which caused the Steelers’ safety to become even more aggressive. Police said that Kelly resisted arrest and told a cop, “I promise to God I’ll (expletive) kill you.

In order to “gain control” of the situation, the officer punched Kelly in the face multiple times before arresting him. Afterward, Kelly was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

What Is A Terroristic Threat?

According to JD Law, “a Pennsylvania charge of terroristic threats, in violation of 18 Pa.C.S.A. prohibits a person from communicating a threat to commit a crime of violence with the intent to terrorize another. The communication of the threat can be: Direct, such as a verbal threat to kill someone, or Indirect and nonverbal, such as pointing a gun at a person’s head.”

Kelly Was First Picked Up As An UnDrafted Free Agent By The Dallas Cowboys In 2018

After an in impressive college football career at San Diego State University, where he recorded a career high 54 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and caught three interceptions during his senior year, he was named first-team all-Mount West selection. However, he went un-drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft.

While the Dallas Cowboys initially signed the the undrafted free agent, Kelly was released before the preseason started, and in October 2018, was signed to play for the AAF’s San Diego Fleet. While playing for the Fleet, he played under head coach Mike Martz as a wide receiver, become returning to his original position as a safety due to injuries.

After the AAF was shut down, Kelly signed with the Steelers in April 2019. He made his NFL debut with Pittsburgh during Week 1 of the 2019 season, where he recorded 7 tackles in the team’s 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots. In Week 5, Kelly recorded his first NFL career interception with the Steelers played against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Thus far in the 2019 season, he’s started 14 games and has notched 21 tackles.

