Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This AFC North Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a 1.0-point favorite over the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s AFC North matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pittsburgh (8-7) is fighting for their postseason lives as they need a win and a Titans loss in order to sneak into the playoffs. The Steelers relinquished control of its own destiny after a 16-10 loss to the Jets last Sunday. Devil “Duck” Hodges will get the start at quarterback despite being benched in last week’s loss. Hodges was later forced to re-enter the game after Mason Rudolph sustained a season-ending injury. Hodges has thrown just one touchdown with six interceptions over the last two games.

Baltimore (13-2) will be resting most of their key starters as the Ravens have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, running Mark Ingram, offensive lineman Marshall Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams will be among those not suiting up. Despite the laundry list of inactives, head coach John Harbaugh insists the Ravens are still playing to win. “It’s a rivalry game. It’s the Steelers,” Harbaugh told reporters.

ESPN’s FPI gives Baltimore a 85.1% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Ravens.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the top picks, latest odds, and more!

Steelers vs. Ravens Game Details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 4:25 pm

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: CBS

Spread: Steelers -1

Total: 36.5

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Ravens -3 and has been bet all the way to Steelers -1 despite the majority of the bets and money coming in on Baltimore. This indicates a stark reverse line move favoring Pittsburgh.

Betting Trends

Steelers are 8-7 SU and 9-6 ATS this season

Ravens are 13-2 SU and 9-6 ATS this season

Under is 12-3 in Steelers games this season

Over is 8-7 in Ravens games this season

Analysis & Picks

This is one of my favorite plays of the weekend. The line movement in this game has been a gross overreaction. Yes, the Ravens are a much better team when all of the above players are in the lineup. However, that depleted core is a common occurrence for a Steelers team that has been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season. Third-string quarterback Duck Hodges has lost all confidence after being benched midway through Sunday’s loss against the Jets. This week, it’s running back James Connor and center Maurkice Pouncey listed as out on the injury report as Pittsburgh’s offense continues to limp towards the finish line. Meanwhile, Baltimore will be playing a lot of hungry second-teamers and fringe starets who are looking for more playing time in the postseason. Pittsburgh is obviously motivated, but I fear this team has run out of gas after what’s been a roller coaster ride of a regular season. The Ravens close out a remarkable 2019 campaign with a resounding home win against their hated division rival.

PICK: Ravens +1

READ NEXT: Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This NFC South Matchup

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith