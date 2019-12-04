Patriots Defensive Standout Open to Playing Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots are having issues on offense and there’s currently no solution in sight.

With receivers struggling to get open and three stars having been released or traded over the course of the season, the Patriots are in desperate need of help at the position. Perhaps that help could come from within.

New England has never been afraid to play its players two ways, and have even done so at times this season with Elandon Roberts playing inside linebacker and fullback. In the past, receivers like Troy Brown and Julian Edelman have seen time at cornerback out of necessity as well.

Why can’t the opposite be true?

On Wednesday, Stephon Gilmore, who has become one of the league’s best corners this season, was asked if he would be open to playing wide receiver if the situation arises. Speaking on Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub, Gilmore offered this response:

“I could do it. I’ve never done it but it don’t look that hard to me…Whatever it takes to help the team, I’ll do. I just think any position is a mindset. You’ve got to want to do it and you’ve got to be confident in it. I feel like you can be successful if you have those things…Whatever we need at the moment, I feel like everybody would do it if it’s going to benefit the team.”

Would Stephon Gilmore play receiver? @ZoandBertrand talk with Stephon Gilmore himself to discuss #Patriots 🏈 pic.twitter.com/uEyVu62img — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 4, 2019

Gilmore, who has been known to be quiet on the field and even when dealing with the media, has become outspoken at points during the season. He called himself the best corner in the league when featuring in a video on teammate Kyle Van Noy’s Youtube channel.

He also tweeted about DeAndre Hopkins on Tuesday night, who had two catches on three targets against Gilmore on Sunday night. Hopkins sent out a tweet trolling Gilmore and the Patriots’ inability to cover him, leading to this response by Gilmore.

Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) December 3, 2019

Gilmore Played Quarterback in High School and Once in College

Stephon Gilmore is more offensively inclined than some might think. During high school, he played quarterback and defensive back, recruited by South Carolina for his defensive ability.

But in his freshman season at South Carolina, Gilmore got a rare opportunity to play quarterback for the Gamecocks in the final game of the season against Clemson. Using mainly a wildcat formation, Gilmore showed some shiftiness in the backfield as well as strength in running the ball through the line.

His two best plays came on a long pass completion to Alshon Jeffery and a veer option pitch to Brian Maddox for a touchdown from the 1-yard line. Here’s a look at the sequence:

A little throwback for yall: Back in 2009 Steve Spurrier had Stephon Gilmore in at QB for nearly an entire drive vs Clemson, he took him out on the final play from the 1 yard line. Gilmore rushed for 20 yards & hit Alshon Jeffery deep for 39 yards! (@BumpNrunGilm0re) #GoPATS pic.twitter.com/jlkWpVOaYC — Decaf Metcalf ☕ (@FTBeard11) December 4, 2019

The Patriots have three quarterbacks on the roster with others having played the position at some point in their career. Along with Gilmore, Julian Edelman played quarterback at Kent State and Mohamed Sanu also played high school quarterback. Even rookie Chase Winovich spent time under center in high school.

