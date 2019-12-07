Tee Higgins NFL Draft Projections: Latest Mocks & Stock for Clemson WR

Clemson has become somewhat of the Wide Receiver U in college football over recent years. With players such as Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, and more making their way through Death Valley on their way to the NFL.

Tee Higgins is primed to be the next high-round draft pick to join the tutelage of Clemson wideouts to become prominent fixtures in the league.

Jordan Reid of the Draft Network pegs Higgins as his 29th rated overall prospect in the 2020 draft class, the fifth-ranked receiver amongst his positional rankings. Reid’s fellow Draft Network colleagues are a bit lower on the big-bodied receiver. Kyle Crabbs has the Clemson Tiger as the 38th best player in the draft, while Benjamin Solak is the biggest outlier here, ranking Higgins as his 99th overall player.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had Higgins going 19th overall to the Tennessee Titans in his most recent Mock Draft. Miller believes Higgins can serve as a replacement to former first-round pick and current draft disappointment, Corey Davis.

Here at Heavy, we have a similar view to Miller on Higgins’ draft prospects. In our latest Mock Draft Higgins is selected with the 16th overall draft pick by the now Oakland, soon to be Las Vegas, Raiders. Derek Carr’s lack of a true number one target has been made vastly apparent over recent weeks, while GM Mike Mayock has let his affection for Clemson players be known.

Tee Higgins’ NFL Draft Profile

Pros: Comes from a school that has produced a multitude of legitimate receiving weapons on the next level in recent memory. Posses plus-size and body control, standing at 6’4” and weighing in at 215 pounds. Higgins is quick-footed off the line of scrimmage, regularly defeating press coverage.

Despite his larger size, Higgins is capable of getting in and out of his routes smoothly, with little to no added movement.

His frame projects well to become a major red zone threat at the next level. Over the past two seasons, he’s accumulated 22 receiving touchdowns, 10+ in both 2018 and 2019.

Cons: Has operated on a limited route-tree during his tenure at Clemson. Although, from film study, there are no glaring concerns in terms of his ability to function in a more complex route scheme.

Has a knack for making the wow catch, only to have occasional faults in concentration on more routine pass plays, leading to drops.

While Higgins has been the most productive Clemson receiver over the last two seasons, most people and opposing defensive coaches would point to Justyn Ross as the more talented of the two Tiger wideouts. Opponents would regularly focus on Ross not beating them, allowing Higgins more room to operate. This lends slight concern to his potential of operating as a legitimate WR1 in the pros.

Summary: Many want to lazily compare Higgins to Deandre Hopkins, for obvious reasons. He reminds me much more of another Clemson alumn, Martavis Bryant.

Like Higgins, Bryant had a slight issues with drops during his time in college. Both players are essentially identical in size, yet, not as strong-armed off the line of scrimmage as one would like. Both were also limited as route runners.

With that said, when Bryant was right in the league, he was exceptional. Higgins offers similar upside. His speed and size, along with Clemson’s recent success of sending receivers to the league, lend to the belief that Higgins can develop into a high-end WR2 to mid-tier WR1 in the NFL.

Projections: Mid 1st – Mid 2nd

