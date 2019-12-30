Titans vs. Patriots Prediction: Playoff Betting Line & Pick

While the New England Patriots endured a down season by their high standards, all they needed to do was defeat the woeful Miami Dolphins to ensure a first-round bye. However, after suffering a devastating defeat at the hands of Miami in Week 17, the Pats will be participating in the wild-card for the first time since 2009. The team looking to dethrone the reigning NFL champions next weekend will be the Tennessee Titans, one of the hottest teams in all of football.

When and Where: Titans vs. Patriots

Location: Gillette Stadium Date: TBD Time: TBD Coverage: TBD



Follow the Heavy on Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Matchup Preview

Tennessee Titans Outlook

The Titans season seemed to be going nowhere fast in 2019. Then, in Week 7 Coach Mike Vrabel decided to pull the plug on the Marcus Mariota-era in Nashville, opting for Ryan Tannehill under center.

Since then, Tannehill has changed the narrative of his career, while taking the Titans offense to new heights. Over Tennessee’s last six games, their offense has averaged an outstanding 33.1 points per game. While the passing game has been phenomenal, they are still a run-first offense, ranking within the top-six of total rushing yards this year.

Tennessee has gone 6-3 ATS and SU in their last nine games. Their recent offensive explosion has helped the Titans hit the OVER in all but one of their past nine games.

New England Patriots Outlook

Despite their poor showing in Week 17, New England is still one of the league’s very best teams, and that success carries over into the betting realm. The Pats have gone 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games and 19-2 SU in their last 21 games played at home.

The Pats defense is the best unit in football, and they have shut down the majority of their opponents this season. Offensively, New England still has question marks regarding their receiving corps. However, they’ve made it a priority to re-establish the run of late, giving Sony Michel 18+ rushing attempts in three straight games. Over those three games, Michel has averaged a combined 4.46 ypc.

Betting Odds & Trends

TEN Titans (TBD) vs. NE Patriots (TBD) Over/Under: TBD



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

TEN Titans Trends

6-3 ATS in their last 9 games. 6-3 SU in their last 9 games. The total has gone OVER in 4 of their last 5 games



NE Patriots Trends

13-7 ATS in their last 20 games. 17-4 SU in their last 21 games. The total has gone OVER in 4 of their last 5 games against AFC opponents.



Head to Head

The Patriots have gone 9-2 SU against the Titans in their last 11 head-to-head contests. The Titans did come away victorious in their most recent matchup, a 34-10 win back in November of last season.



Pick: Take Titans (ATS)

Despite their struggles in Week 17, Vegas will side with the Patriots’ history of excellence, most notably at home in Foxborough. With that said, the Titans have been a strong ATS bet since Ryan Tannehill has taken the helm in Tennessee.

Look for Tennessee to keep the game tight, leaning heavily on Derrick Henry and the run game. The Pats are just three games removed from allowing 136 rushing yards to Joe Mixon.

Oddly enough, if this game gets into a shoot out, Tennessee has proven to be the more explosive unit and very well may hold the advantage in that field. AJ Brown led all rookies in receiving yards in 2019. Stephon Gilmore was the favorite for DPOY heading into Week 17, however, he got bullied by DeVante Parker in Week 17.

READ NEXT: Texans vs. Bills Playoffs Predictions: Odds, Lines, & Picks