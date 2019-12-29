Titans Playoff Picture: Standings, Chances & Scenarios Week 17

The Tennessee Titans path to the NFL playoffs is simple: beat the Houston Texans to secure the final AFC Wild Card spot. The scenarios are more complicated if the Titans lose to the Texans.

The Titans would need a Steelers loss to the Ravens and a Colts loss or tie to the Jaguars. Tennessee could also reach the postseason with a tie combined with a Steelers loss or tie. Heading into Week 17, the Titans have a 70 percent chance to make the postseason based on FiveThirtyEight’s computer projections.

If the Titans make the postseason, they will be the No. 6 seed and will travel to play the Patriots, Chiefs or Texans during Wild Card Weekend. Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans noted the team is doing everything in their power not to be disappointed.

“We know how it feels to lose in a game like this,” Evans said, per AL.com. “Knowing that something is in your hands like this and you have every opportunity in order to seize it, but sometimes … we’ve come up short. Just remembering that feeling, what it felt like after that lose and being able to transition and kind of use it to your advantage in this game.”

It has been an intriguing season for the Titans who started the season with Marcus Mariota under center. The emergence of Ryan Tannehill has been a pleasant surprise in Nashville as the Titans offense is humming at just the right time. If the Titans are able to make the postseason, they have upset potential with the way they are playing.

The challenge for the Titans is they would likely draw the Chiefs or Patriots which would both be difficult matchups. Tannehill offered his thoughts about what the Titans need to do to make the postseason.

“I think we’ve got to start faster,” Tannehill noted, per ESPN. “But then sustain that momentum and just keep it rolling. Be consistent throughout the game. Obviously, you’re not going to score every drive, but you just want to be consistent, move the football and execute.”

Here is a look at the current Titans playoff standings. We will be updating the data below after the Texans-Titans matchup.

AFC South Standings

TEAMS W L Texans 10 5 Titans 8 7 Colts 7 8 Jaguars 5 10

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 6 Tennessee Titans vs. No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 5 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Bye: No. 1 Baltimore Ravens & No. 2 New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top two teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Bills* 10 5 0 2. Titans 8 7 0 3. Steelers 8 7 0 4. Raiders 7 8 0

AFC Teams in the Hunt

The following teams are still in contention for a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Oakland Raiders