Former All-Pro Reportedly Makes Interest in Ravens Known

After his unexpected and mutual departure from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs is reportedly considering going to great lengths to ensure he ends up right back where he started his career 16 years ago.

Back in Baltimore.

Citing league sources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday night the two-time All-Pro outside linebacker will strongly consider not reporting to any team other than the Ravens that might claim him when he becomes eligible on the waiver wires at 4 p.m. ET Monday. Suggs considers a reunion with Baltimore to be his overwhelming preference and cares more about rejoining his former team than his owed money, which would be a little more than $350,000 for the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Ravens, with their 12-2 record, hold the lowest waiver priority and would have to outlast all 31 of the other teams in the NFL before they could successfully add him to the roster. Any other team could potentially go against wishes and sign him, but his threatened holdout could keep any potential suitors from going through the trouble.

If Suggs goes unclaimed by Monday night’s waiver deadline, he will be free to sign with whichever team he chooses.

