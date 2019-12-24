Texans’ JJ Watt to Return From IR: Report

The Houston Texans could have a major injury boost heading into a contentious postseason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC South champions officially designated defensive end JJ Watt to return from injured reserve and practice with the team Tuesday.

The #Texans are officially designating star DE JJ Watt to return off Injured Reserve today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A big step toward Watt returning from a torn pec. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2019

The five-time Pro Bowler tore his pectoral muscle in Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders. Following the game, Watt himself tweeted that his season was officially over and thanked his fans for their well wishes. He underwent surgery two days later.

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was vague when asked about a timetable for the star’s return on Monday.

“I’m going to pass on that question,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I’m not up here to talk about J.J. We’ll get to that when we get to that, whether it’s this season or offseason or whenever.”

However, the 50-year-old did admit having Watt back in the locker room would be great for the team’s momentum and their chances of Super Bowl run.

“Obviously with J.J. and everything that he’s done for our football team, any time you have a great player that’s been out and the rules allow you to bring him back and help your team.”

Injuries Have Constantly Plagued Watt

A torn pectoral muscle is just one of several injuries that have plagued Watt in his eight-year stint in the NFL. The Wisconsin product suited up for just three games in 2016 before sitting out after re-injuring his back. In 2017, he only played five contests after undergoing a procedure to treat a fractured tibial plateau in his left leg.

The former Walter Payton Man of the Year played a full season for the first time in a while and proved every bit of his work, registering 12 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble on the year.

Despite what he told fans in October, it seems like Watt never had a doubt he would return this season. On Thursday, he added fuel to the rumors when he tweeted “It’s not over though.”