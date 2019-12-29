Texans Playoff Picture: Standings & Postseason Scenarios Week 17

The Houston Texans certainly won’t be the ones fighting for their season Sunday afternoon, but the AFC South champions still have room to improve their playoff standing in the final game of the NFL regular season.

The Texans (10-5) locked up the division with Week 16’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and are currently projected to finish as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, but they could swap up for the No. 3 seed with a win over Tennessee on Sunday and another decisive matchup tipping in their direction. There are also as many as four different opponents the Texans could have for the playoffs.

Here’s a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff between the Texans and Titans along with an updated look at Houston’s playoff scenarios for Week 17.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Updated Look at the AFC Playoff Picture

Disclaimer: All projections will be updated live with relevant Week 17 final results

The Baltimore Ravens (13-2) secured the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the playoffs with a Week 16 win at the Cleveland Browns, who were consequently eliminated in the process. They can do the same to the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) if they win their regular-season finale at home with most of their starters benched for the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots (12-3) can clinch the No. 2 seed with victory over the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday afternoon. The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) are still challenging for that spot, but a Patriots win would ensure the Chiefs could rise no higher than the No. 3 seed with a win.

The Buffalo Bills (10-5) were still contending for the AFC East heading into Week 16’s matchup with the Patriots, but a loss sealed them in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. The final wild-card spot has fallen into a contested race between the Tennessee Titans (8-7), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) and the Oakland Raiders (7-8) with plenty of room for movement Sunday afternoon.

What Playoff Scenarios Remain for the Texans?

The Texans need to win to give themselves a chance to improve their standing, but there are a few other matchups that could determine who meets them in the first round if they ascend to the No. 3 seed. Here’s a look at what remains possible for the Texans.

Facing Buffalo as the No. 4 seed: If the Chiefs win against the Chargers, the Texans’ fate would be sealed as the No. 4 seed regardless of their result and would set up a first-round home game against the Bills. The same would also happen if both the Chiefs and Texans lost on Sunday.

Facing Pittsburgh as the No. 3 seed: If the Chiefs lose and the Texans win, the Steelers could seize the final playoff spot with a road win against the top-dog Ravens, who are resting starters Sunday.

Facing Tennessee as the No. 3 seed: If the Chiefs lose and the Texans win, they could land the No. 3 seed and potentially face their AFC South rival for a second straight week in Houston, but it would also take the Steelers and Colts losing to guarantee the Titans would finish as the No. 6 seed.

Facing Oakland as the No. 3 seed: If the Chiefs lose and the Texans win, there is still a wild situation where the Raiders could sneak into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed and match up with the Texans in the first round. The Raiders can claim the AFC’s final postseason spot in this scenario with a win over the Broncos, the Ravens beating the Steelers, the Colts beating the Jaguars and a win by either the Bears, Lions or Patriots on Sunday. Quite a few variables for this one to happen, making it the most unlikely scenario for Week 17.

