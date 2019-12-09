Tom Brady Comments on Patriots Fans Booing Team

Over the past two decades, fans of the New England Patriots have had more to be happy about than any other franchise in professional sports. With a sustained dynasty that has seen six Super Bowls and the continuation of that this season into a 10-3 record, the Patriots are easily the most successful team in football.

But the team’s fans have become spoiled with winning, and that escalated on Sunday afternoon against the Chiefs. With the Patriots trailing 20-7 heading into halftime, including a poorly managed final minute in which New England had the ball in good field position, fans voiced their frustrations at the team cascading a shower of boos on the team as they walked off for the intermission.

At this point in the season, it’s easy for Patriots fans to think their record looks like a misnomer. New England is 2-3 in its last five and has seen a considerable drop-off in its offensive production. And after playing poorly for much of the first half against the Chiefs, it’s obvious there is clearly some ill-feeling toward the team.

Brady Responds to the Fans’ Criticism

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the team clearly heard their fans’ displeasure heading into the half. Appearing for his weekly radio interview on Boston radio station WEEI on Monday morning, Brady offered this response:

“We’ve had millions of people show up for our winning celebrations after we won Super Bowls. I think when you play sports, nothing is guaranteed. You have wins, you have losses, you have highs, you have lows. You can have great thrilling wins and really tough losses and I think how you handle those things, I would say gracefully, is most important to me. Everyone has a right to do what they want to do and feel how they want to feel. We as a team obviously feel disappointed when we lose games so you just take it for what it is, try to move forward, do the best you can do and I think that’s what everyone’s trying to do out there.”

The Patriots’ frustration was only topped by poor officiating, sending fans into a frenzy for a rare evening when Gillette Stadium was more often filled with boos than cheers.

Another Famous Booing Incident

It’s not often the Patriots are booed off their own field during a game. Given the Patriots had won 21 straight at home prior to their loss against the Chiefs, it’s rare any team has such success against New England in Foxborough.

The only other instance that comes to mind is in 2013 against the Denver Broncos. The Patriots found themselves down 24-0 at home after a sloppy, turnover-filled first half. The fans let the team know how bad the situation was and offered loud boos as a result.

Ironically, New England flipped the script in the second half and wound up topping the Broncos in a true thriller that is now considered one of the best games ever played at Gillette.

