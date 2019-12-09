Tom Brady Injured in Patriots Loss to Kansas City

Week 14 was not a positive one for the New England Patriots. Not only did they fall at home to the Kansas City Chiefs ending their 21-game home winning streak, but their hopes of earning the top seed in the AFC took a massive blow as well.

Potentially more costly, the Patriots could have to figure things out at quarterback this week with Tom Brady suffering an injury in the loss to the Chiefs. The quarterback showed up to his postgame press conference with a heavy ace bandage over his right elbow.

When asked about what happened, Brady said he took a hit during the game and will likely see time on the injury report again this week. He downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he would be ready for next Sunday in Cincinnati.

Brady: “I just got hit right on my elbow. It’s fine. I’ll probably be on the injury report, but I’ll be out there next Sunday.” https://t.co/7VovjbJnNT — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 9, 2019

Brady spent time on the injury report this week with multiple injuries, one to his right elbow and another new one to his toe. It marked the second time Brady was listed on the injury report with a right elbow injury this season following a Week 12 scare in which Brady was listed as questionable.

Brady’s Status for Week 15 at Cincinnati?

The Patriots’ quarterback says he’ll be fine for New England’s next game against the Bengals, something that should be certain given the minor nature of the injury. But this has been a lingering ailment for the veteran quarterback and it is starting to grow a little more concerning.

It has clearly impacted his ability to throw the ball and his completion percentage has dipped over the last few weeks. Part of that is his receivers not getting separation, but it’s also partially on Brady for missing some throws.

If the injury lingers and the Patriots have already clinched a first-round playoff bye ahead of Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, New England may be wise to rest Brady for that contest. It would give the Patriots quarterback a couple weeks off to get right in time for the postseason.

No Reason to Panic?

Brady was banged up late in the 2015 season as well, another year in which his offensive line struggled to provide adequate protection. New England also played Miami in the final game that year and had entertained the possibility of resting Brady in that game which resulted in a Patriots loss.

In regards to the Patriots offense, it’s a similar set up to what happened with New England last season. The Patriots dropped two straight games late in the season in heartbreaking fashion and by one possession.

After a pair of strong wins over the last two weeks of the year, the Patriots offense figured some things out and entered the playoffs with some much-needed confidence after a string of games where it was not as sharp as usual. That cycle could very well be repeating itself again in 2019.

