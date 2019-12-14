Kamaru Usman enters his UFC Welterweight title defense against Colby Covington with both fighters owning matching 15-1 professional MMA records. The two welterweights will collide in the main event of a loaded card at UFC 245 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Usman is a -185 favorite on the UFC odds to defend his title at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The current welterweight champion has won each of his last 14 fights including a perfect 10-0 record in the UFC. He has won eight of his last nine fights by unanimous decision, most recently defeating Tyron Woodley for the belt at UFC 235 last March. This will be Usman’s first title defense.

Colby Covington has earned this title shot with a stretch of seven straight wins, with each of his last five coming by unanimous decision. Covington has carved up the UFC’s welterweight division with wins over Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, and Robbie Lawler in his last three fights. He is a +150 underdog at sports betting sites to upset Usman for the championship in this one.

VideoVideo related to ufc 245 odds: usman vs. covington betting breakdown 2019-12-14T12:22:12-05:00

The Kamaru Usman vs. Coby Covington main event is just one of three title fights on the main card. Max Holloway (-185) is set to defend the UFC Featherweight Championship against Alexander Vokanovski (+150) in the co-main event while Amanda Nunes (-310) will defend the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship against Germaine de Randamie (+240).

Alexander Volkanovski has never lost as a featherweight, with the only loss in his 20-1 professional career coming as a welterweight back in 2013. Max Holloway hasn’t lost as a featherweight since 2013, with his only loss at any weight in his last 15 fights coming as a lightweight against Dustin Poirier. Holloway won the interim featherweight championship at UFC 206 and unified it with a win over Jose Aldo at UFC 212. He has successfully defended it four times since then.

Two-division champion Amanda Nunes has dominated the UFC over the last five years, winning nine straight fights including two wins over Valentina Shevchenko and individual wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm. She’s arguably the best women’s MMA fighter of all time, and she’ll look to add to her legacy with another title defense on Saturday.

Marlon Moraes (-210) vs. Jose Aldo (+170) and Petr Yan (-500) vs. Urijah Faber (+350) round out the main card.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.