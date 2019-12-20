UFC Fight Night Busan Betting Odds & Preview

The UFC will be making its second visit to South Korea and its first visit to the city of Busan in this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 165. The card will be headlined by a main event of Frankie Edgar taking on the Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung.

Chan Sung Jung is a -185 favorite on the UFC odds to win this featherweight bout at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Jung was 13-4 as a professional and 3-1 in the UFC when he took a 3.5-year hiatus to serve his mandatory military service. He returned in 2017 and has gone 2-1 in his latest stint with the promotion, earning Performance of the Night bonuses with first-round knockout wins over Dennis Bermudez and Renato Moicano. His loss came by way of knockout in the closing seconds of the fifth round in what was the Fight of the Night against Yair Rodriguez.

Jung was originally supposed to fight Brian Ortega in this main event bout, but Ortega was forced to pull out with a knee injury. Frankie Edgar (+150) steps in as Ortega’s replacement and is looking to bounce back from a disappointing showing against Max Holloway in the Main Event of UFC 240. Edgar has lost two of his last three fights, but was 7-1 in his previous eight fights before that.

Since losing his professional MMA debut back in 2011, Aleksandar Rakic (-145 at online betting sites) is a perfect 12-0 in his last 12 bouts including a 4-0 start to his UFC career. Rakic will face his toughest test to date in a light heavyweight bout against Volkan Oezdemir (+115).

Oezdemir surged onto the scene in the UFC with three straight wins to earn a title shot against Daniel Cormier at UFC 220, but he lost that bout and went on to lose his next two as well. He broke the losing streak in a win over Ilir Latifi in August and will try to carry the momentum of that win into this fight.

Rounding out the main card are Doo Ho Choi (-285) vs. Charles Jourdain (+225), Mike Rodriguez (-130) vs. Da Un Jung (+100), Marc-Andre Barriault (-130) vs. Jun Yong Park (+100), and Kyung Ho Kang (-265) vs. Liu Pingyuan (+205). Doo Ho Choi is hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak with a victory in his home country.

