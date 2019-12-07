UFC Fight Night Washington Betting Odds & Preview

MMA veteran Alistair Overeem (45-17, 1 No-Contest) is trying to stay relevant in the UFC’s heavyweight division at the age of 39 years old. Overeem will get another opportunity to do just that this Saturday when he goes for his third consecutive win against unbeaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0) as a slight -125 favorite (bet $125 to win $100) on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in the main event.

If experience matters in this matchup, then Overeem certainly has a shot to extend his winning streak. With 54 more pro MMA bouts than his opponent, the former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion is still chasing UFC gold after earning back-to-back TKO wins following a pair of knockout losses to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Rozenstruik is a small -105 underdog (bet $105 to win $100) on the UFC Fight Night odds and has gone a perfect 3-0 in the UFC so far since joining the promotion, with all of the wins taking place in 2019 and failing to go past the second round. The 31-year-old recorded the fastest knockout for a heavyweight in UFC history when he floored Allen Crowder in only nine seconds at UFC Fight Night 154 on June 22 to earn his first Performance of the Night bonus. He then followed that up by knocking out another veteran Andrei Arlovski in 29 seconds at UFC 244 on November 2 in New York City.

The co-main event at UFC on ESPN 7 will see a pair of women’s strawweight contenders square off when Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) meets undefeated Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1). Much like the main event, this is expected to be a competitive battle with Rodriguez a small -135 favorite against Calvillo, who is listed as a +105 underdog.

Rodriguez has gone 2-0-1 in the UFC, picking up a pair of unanimous-decision wins over Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar in her last two fights since walking away with a draw in her promotional debut versus Randa Markos. Calvillo has also won her past two bouts following a UD loss to former strawweight champion Carla Esparza, although she has struggled to make weight and also tested positive for marijuana metabolites in 2017, resulting in a nine-month suspension immediately following her lone defeat.

