Utah vs. Texas Prediction: How We’re Betting the Alamo Bowl

The Utah Utes are 7.0-point favorites over the Texas Longhorns in Tuesday’s Valero Alamo Bowl.

Utah (11-2) came up short with the College Football Playoff on the line, falling to Oregon 37-15 in the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 6. It was the Utes’ first loss since an early-season setback to USC on a Friday night at the Coliseum. Utah running back Zack Moss will suit up despite the popular trend of NFL-bound players skipping the bowl games. “I just want to play with my guys,” the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and the program’s newly crowned career rushing leader said. Head coach Kyle Whittingham is 11-2 all-time in bowl games, the second-best winning percentage in NCAA history.

Texas (7-5) is looking for its third bowl win in as many seasons under head coach Tom Herman. Overall, it was a disappointing season for the Longhorns, who opened the year ranked 10th nationally, but dropped crucial matchups to LSU, Baylor, and Oklahoma (twice). Sam Ehlinger ranks second in the Big 12 with 337.7 total yards per game. The junior quarterback has scored 35 combined touchdowns this season. Senior wide receiver Devin Duvernay is second in the FBS with 103 receptions. Texas has struggled on defense this season and is ranked near the bottom of Big 12 allowing 28.9 points per game.

ESPN’s FPI gives Utah a 66.3% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl between the Utes and Longhorns.

Follow the Heavy on Winners Facebook page for the top picks, latest odds, and more!

Utah vs. Texas Game Details

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Arizona State -7

Total: 54.5

*All lines and odds courtesy of SportsMemo, Covers, & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Utah -6.5 and has been bet up slightly to Utah -7 with the majority of the bets coming in on the Utes but the slight majority of the money coming in on the Longhorns.

Betting Trends

Utah is 11-2 SU and 9-4 ATS this season

Texas is 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS this season

Under is 8-4 in Utah games this season

Over is 7-5 in Texas games this season

Analysis & Pick

This is a big bounceback spot for the Utes. Let’s be honest, both teams had higher hopes in 2019 than the Valero Alamo Bowl, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Utah was legitimately one win away from the College Football Playoff, so motivation could be in question for them. But on the other side, how motivated will Texas really be to play in this game considering their program’s lofty expectations? One thing I do know, if the key Utah seniors Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley are both suiting up in what is essentially a meaningless game for their draft stock, then I know the Utes will be taking things very seriously. Those two have had very memorable careers in Salt Lake City, and I expect them to go out on top. Texas will have struggles moving it against a stout Utah defense looking to come back strong after a poor performance in the Pac-12 Championship loss against Oregon. On the other side, I don’t expect the Longhorns leaky defense to be able to slow down Moss and Huntley. Take the Utes.

PICK: Utah -7

READ NEXT: Florida State vs. Arizona State Prediction: How We’re Betting the Sun Bowl

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith