Vikings Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook After Win vs Lions

The Minnesota Vikings (9-4) had to get past a divisional foe in the Detroit Lions in order to maintain their position as holder of the 6th and final NFC Wild Card spot.

They did just that today, remaining undefeated at home, beating the Lions handily while also keeping pace with the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers, who also won today. Minnesota needed a win, and they got one. But what did their victory mean for the team in terms of the Wild Card picture?

Here’s a look at the NFC playoff race after the Vikings’ big win today, with a specific look at the Vikings’ current playoff outlook.

*NOTE: The following update is after Sunday’s first round of afternoon games. We will update the playoff outlook as it changes after the results of the later games. All percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

NFC Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook

With their win in New Orleans today, the 49ers will be the NFC’s top seed at 11-2–at least, until the Seattle Seahawks play tonight, they will. If Seattle loses to the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday Night Football, the 49ers will remain the #1 seed and in front in the NFC West. If the Seahawks beat the Rams tonight, the 49ers will then slide back to the #5 seed and have a firm grasp on the first Wild Card spot in the NFC.

The Green Bay Packers, at 10-3, take over the #2 seed after their win today, and the Saints, also 10-3, now hold the #3 spot. The Dallas Cowboys are #4, and the 5th slot will depend on Sunday night’s game. If Seattle wins, the 49ers are #5. If Seattle loses, the Seahawks will hold the 5th slot.

The Minnesota Vikings (9-4) hold the 6th and final playoff spot in the NFC after beating the Lions today. The Los Angeles Rams (7-5) and the Chicago Bears (7-6) are also still in the hunt.

Minnesota Vikings Playoff Outlook After Win vs Detroit

With their win against the Lions this afternoon, the Vikings have a 66% chance of securing the 6th and final playoff spot in the NFC. They also have a 2% chance at getting the 5th slot, and a 17% chance at still winning the NFC North.

The Vikings now have an 11% chance to make it to the NFC Championship.

Minnesota entered the game with a 20% chance at missing the playoffs entirely, and after their win today, they now have a 16% chance to miss the playoffs, so they’ll have to keep winning.

The Vikings will visit the Los Angeles Chargers next week.

READ NEXT: Updated Buffalo Bills Picture After Week 14 Loss to Ravens