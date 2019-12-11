WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Full Inductees List & Highlights

On April 2, 2020, during WrestleMania 36 weekend, the latest gathering of wrestling legends will take place once again.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will step out on stage to speak on their accomplishments and give their adoring fans a final bow. In 2018, that exact scenario played out for The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, D-Generation X, Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, and Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison.

Looking forward to 2020’s installment of WWE’s honorary centerpiece for legendary wrestlers should give fans plenty of reason to get excited – the first two inductees, Batista and the New World Order, are worth the price of admission alone. More big names are on the way and they’ll all get their just due during WWE’s 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony. Let’s get into the entirety of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and take a peek at the greatness each inductee brought to the wrestling business during their tenure.

Batista

THEY GAVE HIM WHAT HE WANTED! In all seriousness though, I’m overjoyed at the fact that Batista is finally entering the WWE Hall of Fame. To see him go from a violent church deacon to “The Animal” with that awesome Saliva theme song has been quite the wild ride. Batista’s best years definitely came in 2005 and 2009 – him coming out of the shadow of his Evolution stablemates and turning into an extra cocky version of himself during his grudge with John Cena were definite career highlights.

His tag team title run alongside Rey Mysterio was also one of Batista’s bigger moments as well. Even though I wasn’t the biggest fan of his career-ending feud with Triple H, Batista’s relatively short WWE run produced plenty of entertaining moments that warrant his Hall of Fame inclusion. Let’s all hope he brings out his Evolution family during his final WWE bow. DRAX THE DESTROYER’S FINALLY IN THE WWE HALL OF FAME!

New World Order (“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman)

Another major stable is getting WWE Hall of Fame honors. And what’s even crazier about this induction is the fact that it’s the second time each man within this legendary stable is receiving a Hall of Fame induction ring. The OG’s of WCW’s greatest stable are injecting their dose of poison into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and “Syxx” Sean Waltman are going to don those iconic classic black and white shirts for their “2 Sweet” speech. I hope and pray a few of the nWo’s less celebrated members come out on stage to honor their fellow brothers – Big Show, Ted DiBiase, referee Nick Patrick, and Scott Norton need to pop up for a surprise appearance, I say. The New World Order defined WCW in the mid to late 90s, so their group inclusion makes all the sense in the world.