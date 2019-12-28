VideoVideo related to wwe royal rumble 2020: matches & predictions 2019-12-28T01:52:56-05:00

A decade has just come to its epic conclusion.

And throughout that 10-year lifespan is a collection of standout Royal Rumble winners that went on to achieve a major victory at WrestleMania. Sheamus (2012), John Cena (2013), Randy Orton (2017), plus Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins (2019) defied the 30-person odds put against them and came out of the Royal Rumble matchup standing tall. Now in 2020, the Royal Rumble PPV will be even crazier and exciting than ever before. The up and coming superstars from WWE’s third brand NXT will get a more prominent role at this year’s show (similar to their presence at the 2019 Survivor Series event) in both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Chances are high that someone from the black and yellow brand could walk away as a Royal Rumble victor for the first time ever. Before January 26 arrives, let’s break down the entire match card for the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: “The Fiend” has done an unspeakable act to Daniel Bryan that caused him to increase his levels of violence and intensity – he cut his gorgeous hair. After committing such a heinous action, Bray Wyatt has forced Daniel to embrace his retro clean-shaven appearance and tap into his younger days as a ruthless submission machine. After Bray Wyatt quickly put away The Miz at last year’s TLC, Daniel surprisingly emerged as a more youthful version of himself and destroyed the insane children’s show host. Daniel then earned the right to face “The Fiend” for the Universal Championship once again by besting both The Miz and King Corban, which means we’re in for another war over WWE’s blue belt.

While I can’t see this match eclipsing the one we saw between both men at the 2014 Royal Rumble, I’m sure it will still be worth a watch. Just take a look back at their Survivor Series 2019 clash to see just how good Daniel can be when he’s pitted against the nigh-unstoppable force that is “The Fiend.” And that match was only 10-minutes long!

I’m imagining that this bout will get even more time and possibly see Daniel get in more damage on the creepy Universal Champion this time around. But sadly, I just can’t see “The Fiend” relinquishing his stranglehold on SmackDown’s title just yet. He’ll take down Daniel once more and possibly go all the way to WrestleMania 36 with the belt still around his waist. And honestly, that’s the event where I could finally see him being beaten for the coveted Universal Championship.