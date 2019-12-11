WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019: Matches & Predictions

WWE TLC 2019: Streaming live Dec. 15 on WWE NetworkThis holiday, believe in the magic of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019, streaming live Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. GET YOUR 1st MONTH of WWE NETWORK for FREE: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4 Find the latest Superstar gear at WWEShop: http://shop.wwe.com ——————————————— Check out our other channels! ——————————————— The Bella Twins: https://www.youtube.com/thebellatwins UpUpDownDown: https://www.youtube.com/upupdowndown WWEMusic: https://www.youtube.com/wwemusic Total Divas: https://www.youtube.com/wwetotaldivas ———————————— WWE on Social Media ———————————— Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealWWE Giphy: https://giphy.com/wwe 2019-11-26T03:30:21.000Z

Once the holidays roll around in December, WWE breaks out gift boxes full of tables, ladders, and chairs!

For the fed’s 2019 rendition of TLC, WWE is bringing a ton of longstanding feuds to a close. Now that the three-way brand warfare between Raw, SmackDown and NXT has come to a close, the Red and Blue brands’ talent are back at each other’s throats. And it has been decided that a few of those feud ending bouts will include some dangerous weaponry to really end them on a high note. Roman Reigns will do battle with King Corban and the Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended in a TLC Match, plus Rusev will finally get his hands on Bobby Lashley in a Tables Match. The rest of TLC 2019’s match card is filled with some other major bouts as well.

Let’s break down every announced matchup that’s been put in place for TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019.

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy

Predictions & Winner: This is pretty fresh and unexpected. Aleister Black wasn’t doing much of anything besides quick squash matches since being moved to Raw, while Buddy Murphy’s been super active since the last WWE Draft. Someone finally knocked on Aleister’s door and it just so happened to be the Australian Superstar himself. The buildup to this one has been pretty simple, which I have no issue with. Aleister put out an open challenge and Buddy answered it – easily understandable and concise, just how I like it.

Now it’d be awesome for either guy to get the win here. Both Aleister and Buddy would do well to get a PPV victory and push themselves to a more prominent position in preparation for January 2020’s Royal Rumble. Buddy’s been around for a good while now and stayed in a pretty solid spot, but it seems like Aleister is the one getting a rocket strapped to his back as of right now. I’m sure this match will play out wonderfully and wow the crowd. Buddy will put in an awesome performance as always, but Aleister will be the one to prevail and continue on his path of destruction.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (c) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: The New Day and The Revival have developed quite the incredible chemistry with each other these past few months. They’ve traded a bunch of wins and losses with each other, which has lead to this next meeting. And this time, it’s a PPV clash that I hope gets a lot of time to deliver plenty of shock and awe. I would have been totally cool with this bout playing out as a Ladder Match, but I have no qualms about watching both teams clash in a classic tag team encounter.

I’m still kinda miffed about Kofi Kingston not being anywhere near the WWE Championship or even the Universal Championship picture. It’s so disheartening to see Kofi just forget about his 2019 reign as WWE Champion and not even speak on it as much since losing to Brock Lesnar. It’s cool to see him as a tag team champion once again, though. This SmackDown Tag Team Championship encounter will probably deliver a MOTN candidate if given the time to develop into something worthwhile. Considering the two teams being put in place here, the possibility of that happening is high. I get the feeling that a quick title change will take place here just to set up a final tiebreaker at a later date. Even though this title defense would be the perfect place to end the feud, I see my predicted title change leading to the final bout on one of those end of year editions of SmackDown. This beef’s too hot to end right now!

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Predictions & Winner: This one’s a bit odd. So “The Fiend” stepped in to destroy Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series and successfully defended his Universal Championship. In the weeks leading up to that bout, Daniel and The Miz shockingly put their years-long feud to the side in order to confront the threat of Bray Wyatt’s terrifying alter-ego. Since being defeated, Daniel has taken an unexpected hiatus. The Miz has been chosen as the next target of Bray’s “affection,” but this time Bray is seemingly competing as his children’s show self to confront The Miz. And what’s even stranger is the fact that this match won’t be for the Universal Championship.

Here’s hoping that those dreaded red lights won’t pop up here. I think that will be the case since “The Fiend” isn’t competing in this spot – it’s all about the “Firefly Funhouse” version of Bray this time around. This will most likely play out as an extended squash match that sees The Miz get in a few hopeful offensive shots but ultimately fail at defeating his horrifying foe. The easy prediction to make here is Bray getting over Miz, honestly. But I can also envision a scenario where a nearly bald Daniel runs out after the match to get his revenge on Bray in order to set up a rematch between him and “The Fiend” at a later date.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: The Kabuki Warriors have been awesome since getting their hands on the Women’s Tag Team titles. Sure, their heel turn had no explanation whatsoever and their title win also came out of nowhere. But I’ve been totally fine with watching both Asuka and Kairi Sane adopt a harder edge and bring back that classic Great Muta green mist gimmick. Putting them across from two top-tier women’s athletes for a TLC contest sounds like an extremely exciting prospect. And I’m happy to see it come to fruition. I loved TLC 2018’s Triple Threat TLC match between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky. And considering that three of the women in that match are competing in this one, I’m sure we’re going to get a late MOTY contender here.

This one most certainly deserves the main event spot. But Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin have a much higher chance of getting that major position, so it seems like this bout will most likely take the co-main event spot instead. I’m expecting a lot of carnage to erupt here between all four ladies and a ton of painful ladder and table spots littered throughout it. I’m pretty used to witnessing random Women’s Tag Team Championship title changes occur nowadays. Even though the Kabuki Warriors have been doing great work as the champs, I can’t see WWE passing up the chance to crown the current Raw Women’s Champion and Charlotte as tag team titleholders. A title change is coming here folks, so be ready!

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) (Tables Match)

Predictions & Winner: Oh boy…this storyline. To say that it’s been an eyesore would be the ultimate understatement. Watching Rusev and Bobby Lashley get pushed into one of those terrible cuckolding feuds WWE seems to love so much is disappointing. All the midday talk show drama erupting between the three individuals put in place here has been pure change the channel fodder. But at least there’s a chance that this match could be worth a damn considering the entertaining pull-apart brawls both men have been involved in lately.

Even though this storyline is complete trash, I’m actually looking forward to watching this big man brawl unfold. Rusev and Bobby always find a way to swim out of the depths of their terrible WWE storylines and produce a watchable match after the fact. Lana will most definitely stick her head into this encounter and try to prevent her “ex-husband” from attaining victory. Her first few efforts will fail, but I think she’ll finally distract Rusev long enough near the end for Bobby to spear him right through a table to win the match. WWE loves this kind of stuff, so I don’t see this three-way romance angle ending so soon with the good guy prevailing. Bobby’s going over, but Rusev won’t be done with him just yet.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match)

Predictions & Winner: Here’s another case of a terrible storyline that’s been placed in a prominent position at this PPV. King Corbin’s extremely corny clowning of Roam Reigns via an insufferable dog mascot has been painful to follow. The less said about Corbin’s dog food assault on the “Big Dog,” the better. Roman’s been gaining a ton of steam lately and actually garnered more fan adoration, which has been cool to see since he’s been brought over to SmackDown. But his newfound babyface run shouldn’t be wasted on a silly beef with Corbin that’s all about producing wretched segments with WWE’s horrible attempts at humor.

Anyways, we all know how this one will play out. Corbin will rely on all those foreign objects underneath and around the ring to assault Roman. I’m pretty sure he’ll call in Dolph Ziggler to aid him in his efforts (Bobby Roode won’t be there to lend some help since he recently got suspended for a Wellness Policy violation). Roman’s backup plan will probably come in the form of an Ali or Shorty G run-in in order to even the odds for himself. TLC 2019 has to end on a happy note, so I see Roman conquering WWE’s current “king” and giving us the Christmas gift of (hopefully) bringing this lame feud to a close.