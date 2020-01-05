49ers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does San Francisco Play?

The San Francisco 49ers secured their spot as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs by taking down their primary divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks in a wild Sunday night game to close out the season Week 17.

The 49ers will sit home and watch the action this week, as they have a first round bye. The Green Bay Packers, as the No. 2 seed in the conference, will do the same. Both NFC matchups happening Sunday could impact the 49ers and who they play next week.

Current NFC Playoff Picture

As noted, the 49ers are the top seed in the NFC, and they will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Packers are #2, and will also host a playoff game at Lambeau next weekend.

The New Orleans Saints are in the #3 spot, and they are currently playing the #6 seed Minnesota Vikings right now. The #4 seed Philadelphia Eagles will host the #5 seed Seattle Seahawks in the second game later Sunday. The 49ers will play one of these four teams next week. But which one will it be?

49ers Playoff Outlook and Super Bowl Odds

If the Vikings pull off an upset and beat the Saints in New Orleans Sunday, Minnesota would then head to San Francisco to face the 49ers. If the Saints beat the Vikings, however, San Francisco will play the winner of the Seahawks/Eagles game later tonight. This season, San Francisco is 1-1 against the Seahawks, and 1-0 against the Saints, but both wins were hard fought and down to the wire.

The Niners last played the Eagles in 2017, a game they also lost, 33-10. The 49ers last played the Vikings in September of 2018, in a game that saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throw three interceptions. The Vikings won, 24-16, but this is a very different 49ers team, and they have played tough in every game.

According to PlayoffStatus, the 49ers have a 77% chance to make it to the NFC Championship, and a 48% chance to make it to the Super Bowl. They also have a 24% chance at winning it all.

We will keep you updated as to when, where, and who the 49ers will play as soon as that information becomes available.

