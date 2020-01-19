49ers NFC Champions Gear & Apparel

The Niners are back on top of the NFC.
The San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl 54-bound after taking down the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. This the 49ers seventh NFC Conference Championship in franchise history.
And now you can get the newest and coolest 49ers NFC Champions gear and apparel thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Celebrate the team’s first trip to the Big Game since the 2012-13 season with a brand new NFC Champions shirt, hat, hoodie, collectible, or something else. No matter what piece of swag you’re in the market for, you’ll be sure to find it as hundreds of items are available.
Shop the entire San Francisco 49ers team store for all the newest gear at Fanatics.
Keep reading to find out how to get the latest Niners Super Bowl and NFC Champs merchandise:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Celebrate San Francisco’s first Super Bowl appearance in 20 years with the 49ers NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2019 NFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room T-Shirt
Made of 88 percent cotton and 12 percent polyester, the shirt features screen printed graphics with the words “AFC Champions” and “Miami Bound” and also the Chiefs logo. It also has a crew neck and is machine washable. Sizes for this men’s shirt run from Small to 3XL.
This shirt is also available in women’s sizes, youth sizes, and big and tall sizes.
Browse the entire collection of San Francisco 49ers NFC Champions T-Shirts at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Show off your team pride ahead of the Super Bowl in the San Francisco 49ers New Era 2019 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room 9FORTY Snapback Adjustable Hat .
Made of 100 percent polyester, the structured fit hat has a curved bill, mid crown, raised embroidered graphics, six panel construction, and a snap closure in the back so it’s one size fits most. Another highlight is the Dash Mark Mesh technology, which has water-repellent properties and a moisture wicking sweatband.
Want to see more styles? Check out all the San Francisco 49ers Hats for men, women, and kids at Fanatics for other models.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Let everyone know who you ride with this NFL postseason in the San Francisco NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2019 AFC Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room Pullover Hoodie.
Ideal for cooler temperatures, the sweatshirt is made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester. It features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and screen printed graphics.
Want to see other options? Take a look at all the San Francisco 49ers Sweatshirts & Hoodies for adults and kids at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Ideal for both the home or office, the George Kittle San Francisco 49ers Fanatics Authentic Autographed Super Bowl LIV Pro Football is perfect for the die-hard Niners fan and memorabilia collector.
The officially licensed product comes with an individually numbered tamper-evident hologram to prevent fraud and duplication.
Browse a wider selection of San Francisco 49ers Collectibles and Memorabilia at Fanatics.