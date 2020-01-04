Aaron Jones Jokes About Making Money Trolling Cowboys, Vikings

Aaron Jones isn’t just keeping his opponents from getting in his head during his third NFL season. He’s also letting their shortcomings generate a little bit of money on the side.

The Green Bay Packers star running back was asked in greater detail Friday afternoon about the black sweatshirt he wore during Sunday’s postgame with the words of one of his previous opponents printed on the front. The shirt quoted Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who supposedly taunted Jones after he fumbled during their Week 16 matchup in Minneapolis with the words: “The lights are too bright for you, get off the field.”

He laughed and confessed the idea was entirely the making of his twin brother, Alvin, who gave him the sweatshirt ahead of the Packers’ regular-season finale against the Detriot Lions.

“It was his idea and execution,” said Jones, who finished his game against the Vikings with a season-high 154 rushing yards and two touchdowns. “He just showed up and tossed it to me, and I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ I already knew what I was wearing and everything as soon as he tossed it to me, so it just worked out perfect. My brother’s brilliant.”

Brilliant as Jones may find his brother, the Packers star isn’t looking to share any of the profits.

“Nah, those aren’t trademarked,” Jones joked with reporters on Friday. “He ain’t trademark those words, so all proceeds to me.”

Aaron Jones T-Shirts Are Becoming a Thing

The newest shirt idea is only the latest about Jones to become popular after his waving-goodbye t-shirt became regularly available online following the Week 5’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. Those initial shirts featured the image of Jones waving goodbye to cornerback Byron Jones on his way to scoring his third touchdown in the game.

Jones ended up getting fined $10,527 by the NFL for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct, but he was also honored as NFC Offensive Player of the Week for tallying 182 yards from scrimmage along with four trips to the end zone in the 34-23 road win over the Cowboys. Fans have loved Jones’ wave, though, with Barstool Sports even creating their own shirts for a good cause.

“Sales are doing pretty good actually,” Jones said when asked about the latest sweatshirts. “I’ve got to go home and ask my dad how they’re doing since last night, but they were doing pretty good. A lot of people like the hoodie, so I’m thankful for that.”

Jones Using All-Pro Snub as Motivation

Jones received some votes for the flex position when The Associated Press unveiled its All-Pro rosters on Friday morning, but he was left off the list along with nearly all of his teammates — just like when the Pro Bowl rosters were released earlier this month.

While some newcomers have generated some hype around this year’s team, Jones has been the Packers’ breakout player of the year without a shadow of a doubt. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher for the first time in his three-year career, finishing the yard with 1,558 scrimmage yards and a head-turning 19 total touchdowns — tying Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for most in the NFL.

Being snubbed isn’t new to Jones, though, and he is convinced it only offers more motivation for him heading into what the Packers hope is a long run in the postseason.

“At this point, I’m used to being slept on,” Jones said. “I just have to stop worrying about what other people think of me. I know what kind of player I am and I’ve done great this year and I’m proud of myself, so honestly at this point what other people think, it doesn’t bother me. I’m All-Pro in my opinion.”

