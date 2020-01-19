Aaron Rodgers’ Family Has Strong San Francisco 49ers Ties

Aaron Rodgers grew up in a 49ers family and cheered on the Niners as a child. Aaron is now looking to play spoiler as the Packers hope to advance to the Super Bowl by upsetting the 49ers at home. The Packers quarterback admitted that he grew up dreaming about playing for the 49ers.

“I usually dreamed about playing for the 49ers as a kid,” Aaron noted prior to the NFC Championship, per Mercury News. “Obviously, that thing passed a long time ago. But I do remember some great games over the years between the 49ers and the Packers, including [one] in this situation.”

Aaron’s father, Ed Rodgers, works as a chiropractor in Chico, California just a few hours north of San Francisco. Aaron’s relationship with his parents has been well-documented but the Packers quarterback appears to no longer be estranged from his family.

Aaron & His Parents Appear to Once Again Be on Speaking Terms

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His 'Folks' Were In Town For His Birthday Amid Family Estrangement | Access

Aaron revealed he is back on speaking terms with his family during a 2018 interview after Mike McCarthy was fired. The Packers quarterback noted he was celebrating his birthday with his parents when he found out the news.

“I mean, I found out, I’m sure, the same way that most of you found out,” Aaron said, per Mercury News. “I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday. When I found out, I was as shocked as many of you were, I’m sure.”

Even during their dispute, Aaron declined to speak publicly about the tension. Aaron’s brother, Jordan, revealed there was tension when he was on The Bachelor and continued to talk publicly about the rift.

Aaron’s Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn Called the Rodgers’ Family Reconciliation “Long Overdue”

Olivia Munn opens up about Aaron Rodgers and his family

One person thrilled to hear that Aaron has potentially reconciled with his family is his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn. During a TMZ interview, Olivia seemed genuinely excited to hear that Aaron was back on speaking terms with his family.

“If that’s true, it’s amazing,” Olivia noted to TMZ. “It’s long overdue.”

Olivia previously admitted that the Packers quarterback’s relationship with his family is complicated.

“I don’t think either side of the road is clean,” Olivia said, per TMZ. “But, I do think it’s NOT okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”



Danica Patrick Is Reportedly Helping the Packers QB Reconcile With His Family

It appears Aaron’s girlfriend Danica Patrick has played a role in helping him mend things with his family. E-News reported that Danica is slowly helping the family members reconcile their differences.

“Things between Aaron and his family are improving, slowly, but it is happening,” a source told E-News. “Aaron is back on speaking terms with his family, including his brother Jordan, and it’s really all happening with the help of Danica, who is bridging the gap between everyone.”