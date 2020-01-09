Aaron Rodgers Thinks ‘Every Day’ About Next Super Bowl Title

To say Aaron Rodgers thinks often about winning another Super Bowl would be an understatement.

It has been almost a decade since Rodgers won his first and only championship ring with the Green Bay Packers, and it hasn’t been the easiest one for the two-time MVP quarterback, especially over the past two seasons. The Packers missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season last year and underwent the first coaching change of Rodgers’ decorated career.

But with the Packers set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game, Rodgers admits he thinks about bringing another championship to Green Bay all the time.

“It’s on my mind every day,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday when asked about winning another Super Bowl title. “That’s why we play the game. That’s why you put in the time in the offseason, that’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position, where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that. I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I’ve got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

The Packers (13-3) faced a similar opportunity against the Seahawks (11-5) during 2014’s NFC Championship game, in which Seattle erased a 16-0 deficit on the back of Marshawn Lynch and won 28-22 in overtime to reach the Super Bowl. Only this time Rodgers and his teammates will have the home crowd on their side against quarterback Russell Wilson, who has never won in two career starts at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers’ Role Unlike Previous Years

Rodgers isn’t the same player he was when the Packers last marched to the Super Bowl, but he also has some of the best supporting cast of his career. While receiving depth is lacking compared with past lineups, the synergy between running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams has worked wonders in both the rushing and passing games this season.

His protection is also notably strong with an offensive line of mostly veterans that touted the best pass-block win rate in the NFL during the regular season, according to ESPN statistics.

Adding several new playmakers to the defense in the offseason has also helped prop up the Packers during games where Rodgers and the offense struggled to find their way. Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith have offered one of the league’s most dangerous pass-rushing tandems in their debut seasons as Packers, while Adrian Amos and rookie Darnell Savage Jr. have elevated the secondary with the help of veteran Tramon Williams and others.

It has been a change of pace Rodgers has recognized since his first postgame comments — “We have a defense” — after Week 1’s win over the Chicago Bears, but embracing a new role where he isn’t always needed to be the hero hasn’t been difficult for him for one reason: The Packers just keep on winning.

“I love winning, and whatever it takes for us to win, that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers said. “I’m the age now I believe that Brett (Favre) was when I was drafted, and you’re obviously closer to the finish than the beginning. The most important thing is winning, and I know how difficult a couple of those years were when we weren’t winning and how the last couple of years were here. Winning is a cure-all. If you truly care about the squad and embrace your role, you feel like you’re a part of something special, and I feel like I have been this year and it’s been a lot of fun.”

