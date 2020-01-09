Drawing of Aaron Rodgers Goes Viral, Spawning Dozens of Memes

Some NFL fans want nothing more than to focus on the matchup ahead when their team is in the playoffs, but that’s hardly been easy for those visiting the Green Bay Packers‘ subreddit over the past two days.

What is normally a page filled with a healthy mixture of insights, articles, jokes and smack-talk has become predominantly memes after an amateur drawing of Aaron Rodgers went viral. The original drawing — posted by Reddit user CarsonTheMemer — got plenty of attention on its own, but the real chaos began when other users began repurposing the image with their own spin and sharing it around the page.

You can see the original drawing — which the community has dubbed “Aron Rogers” — for yourself below along with some of the more entertaining posts about it, including some that put the focus on the Packers’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

As expected, some of the more die-hard fans are less enthused about the drawing and resulting memes with a stronger interest in discussing the team and their return to the playoffs prior to Sunday’s big game. In their defense, the Packers are back in the postseason after falling short in each of the past two seasons, so it makes sense they would want to take the big game more seriously.

To each their own.

Rodgers Still Feels Pressure to Win

When asked Wednesday if he still feels pressure at this point in his career when it comes to playoff games and other high-stakes moments, Rodgers said all players still feel it when they come into a game like the one this Sunday.

“It’s a different type of pressure, though,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. “As a young player, it’s the pressure to be successful that’s often on your mind. The pressure that you put on yourself to be accountable to your teammates, to have your teammates know you were ready to play, left it all out there and cared about them enough to lay it on the line. That’s the pressure that I think drives all great competitors is loving winning and hating losing and wanting to compete with your friends and teammates.”

Who moves on the NFC Championship game could depend on which of Sunday’s two quarterbacks performs the best: Rodgers or Russell Wilson. The latter has been in the MVP discussion this season and made some important plays to advance the Seahawks out of the wild-card round, but he will need to break his poor history at Lambeau Field to get the better of the Packers.

Rodgers, too, will have to improve after throwing a career-high 16 overthrows during the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions, but past playoff appearances have seen the Packers passer take his game to higher levels when it is all or nothing. During the 2016 playoff run, he threw for 1,004 yards nine touchdowns and just two interceptions despite the Packers getting blown out 44-21 in the conference championship.

