Antonio Brown Makes Bail, Wears Anti-Suicide Smock to Court: Report

Troubled former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had a warrant issued for his arrest this Wednesday, and he turned himself in to police the next day. He has since made his first court appearance, and per talk show host Andy Slater, Brown’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Brown was also wearing an anti-suicide smock in his courtroom appearance, and he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, while surrendering all of his guns and his passport. He is also slated to undergo a mental health evaluation.

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing an anti-suicide smock, made his first court appearance. His bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary with battery charge. The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation. pic.twitter.com/IdCkH8jlcG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 24, 2020

Brown was arrested and charged with burglary and battery. The incident in question alleges Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, attacked the driver of a moving truck during a scheduled delivery to Brown’s home. The deliver driver has accused Brown of failing to pay the delivery cost ($4,000). When the driver attempted to leave Brown’s property without delivering the goods scheduled for delivery, Brown reportedly threw a rock at his delivery truck.

The driver then left the property, and reported the damage on his vehicle to the police. Immediately following the incident, the moving company contacted the driver and assured him Brown would pay for the $4,000 delivery charges, as well an additional $860 fee for the damage to the truck and for the driver’s additional hours, per TMZ Sports. But when the driver arrived at Brown’s residence again to re-deliver, the former wideout paid the $4,000 balance but refused to pay the additional fee. Things then got physical, according to the driver.

The driver claims “Brown forced his way into the driver’s side of the main cabin and began to physically strike him,” according to TMZ.

Brown still currently stands accused of sexual assault and rape by two different women in 2019.