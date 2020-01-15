Bears Add Former Eagles Coach as New QBs Coach: Report

Things keep changing in and around Halas Hall. Wednesday, NFL analyst Adam Schefter announced via Twitter that the Chicago Bears have promoted former quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator, while hiring John DeFilippo as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

Big changes to Bears coaching staff: former Jaguars’ OC John DeFilippo is being hired as their QB coach, QB coach Dave Ragone is being promoted to passing game coordinator, and Bill Lazor is being hired as OC, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2020

DeFilippo brings a great deal of experience to Chicago with him. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator, a position he had from 2016-2017. Here’s a bit more about the Bears new coaching hire and his previous experience.

DeFilippo Has Been Coaching Since 2000

DeFilippo got his start back in 2000, when he began as the quarterbacks coach for Fordham University. He went to the NFL from 2005-2009, where he worked with the New York Giants, the Oakland Raiders, and the Jets as an offensive quality control coach and a quarterbacks coach.

DeFilippo returned back to the college ranks for a bit, when he coach at San Jose State in 2010-2011, and he served as an offensive coordinator for the first time while there, in 2011. DeFilippo went back to Oakland after that, where he was quarterbacks coach from 2012-2014. He was the OC for the Browns in 2015 before he headed to Philly to be the OC under Doug Pederson. DeFilippo won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles that year, and he became a hot commodity after that.

DeFilippo Was Interviewed For Beats Head Coaching Job in 2018

DeFilippo actually interviewed for the Bears head coaching gig prior to the team hiring Matt Nagy early in 2018. DeFilippo ended up going over to Minnesota and spent less than a full season as offensive coordinator of the Vikings. It didn’t work out in Minneapolis, but DeFilippo caught on in Jacksonville, where he worked with Foles and promising rookie Gardner Minshew II.

DeFilippo was let go by the Jaguars after the 2019 season. He will now work with Mitchell Trubisky after the former first-round pick had a disappointing third season. DeFilippo has many excited about what his football intelligence could mean for this Bears quarterbacks room.

This video is one of my reasons why I was excited about John DeFilippo. Here's Carson Wentz's combine interview with the Eagles. Listen to how he tests Wentz's knowledge. The dialogue here is awesome from both. pic.twitter.com/6x1vanFb5a — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 17, 2018

The Bears new quarterbacks coach also has worked with a coach of their biggest rivals. When he was with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, he worked under then-head coach Mike Pettine, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. In addition to Pederson and Pettine, other notable head coaches he has worked under and learned from include Tom Coughlin (2005-2006), Lane Kiffin (2007-2008), Rex Ryan (2009) and current Vikings coach Mike Zimmer (2018).

