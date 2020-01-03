Bears Sign Safety Eddie Jackson To 4-Year Deal: Report

The Chicago Bears have just made their first major offseason move when it comes to securing their dominant defense moving forward. Friday, it was announced that the Bears re-signed Jackson to a 4-year deal worth $58.4 million. The deal will give Jackson, who was an All-Pro in 2018 and is a Pro Bowler this season, $33 million guaranteed with $14.6 million a year, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The #Bears and star S Eddie Jackson agree to terms on a 4-year extension worth $58.4M, per his agents @_SportsTrust. He gets $33M total guarantee, $22M fully guaranteed. $14.6M yearly average is the highest at the position. Big money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2020

Jackson had expressed interest in re-signing with the Bears last season, and it seems obvious that keeping him in Chicago was a major priority for the team. Not only did the Bears make him the highest-paid safety in the league, they made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Jackson still had one year remaining on his rookie contract prior to signing this contract extension, but the Bears wasted no time making sure he stays in Chicago for the near future. Monday was the first day Jackson was eligible for a contract extension, and he was signed Friday. Jackson will begin his fourth season with the Bears in 2020, and in his first three seasons, he has already established himself as one of the best safeties in the league.

The Bears drafted Jackson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft with the #112 overall pick, and he earned under $3 a year in his first three seasons.

The #112 overall pick back in 2017 who earned $2.65M in his first three seasons now cashes in $33M guaranteed with the #Bears. https://t.co/GYafgyqvGF — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 3, 2020

After his first year playing with Jackson in 2018, All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack said this about Jackson: “That guy’s a special player, special talent. Great leader, on and off the field. He’s always in the right position to make plays. You see it week in and week out. He’s the best safety in the league to me, for sure.”

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears: 5 Possible Candidates to Be New Offensive Coordinator