Big Money for Lakers-Trail Blazers Kobe Bryant Tribute Night Tickets

Looking to get into what is sure to be a memorable night at Staples Center, as the Lakers prepare to play for the first time since the tragic death of franchise legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident last week? Well, warm up the credit card.

As of two hours before gametime, the cheapest seats available were running into four figures, at $1,049. That was for a spot in Section 305—the far corner of the arena—in Row 11. Those were listed on StubHub.com. Yes, just about the worst seats in the house.

That’s not that much worse than tickets had been throughout the day. At about six hours prior to game time, tickets on the 300 level were going for $700.

Getting into the mid-level, the 200 section, would cost about a third more. Those tickets were running would-be ticket buyers $1,400. Tickets in the cheapest spot on the 100 level—section 114, the Loge corner—were going for $1,555.

It was a mixed bag on other ticket resale sites. On VividSeats.com, the cheapest seat was running $1,142, for a single ticket in the 13th row of Section 303, which is up from the visitor’s bench. But there were a few tickets available for under $1,000 on SeatGeek.com, the cheapest being two seats in Row 10 of Section 304. Those were $962.

At 1 p.m. Los Angeles time, there were courtside seats listed on StubHub.com for $30,000. Those were sold as game time approached. But there were courtside sideline seats listed for $14,000. Those are not right on the court, but are on the opposite side of the aisle behind the courtside seats.

Lakers’ First Home Game Since Bryant’s Death

It’s rare, of course, for a January game to generate that level of interest, even with the Lakers among the best teams in the league. But Staples Center has been the epicenter of the outpouring of grief that followed the death of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others in last Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Fans attending the game will be given one of two Bryant jerseys, either No. 8 or No. 24, the two numbers he wore with the team. The Lakers have already retired both.

Fans at tonight’s Lakers game against the Trail Blazers will receive these shirts to honor Kobe Bryant. One number for each side of Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/mmJ5wbSF9p — Sandy Hooper (@SandyHooper) January 31, 2020

Lakers coaches also prepared their own tribute, wearing Bryant’s shoes on the bench for the night.

The Lakers had just wrapped up a five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference, topped by current Lakers star LeBron James passing Bryant on the league’s all-time scoring list in Philadelphia on Saturday, when the crash happened. The team was just back into L.A. at the time.

The Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center that evening, but once word of Bryant death spread, impromptu memorials cropped up on the sidewalk outside the building, on Chick Hearn Court.

The Lakers were scheduled to play on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, against the Clippers, but the teams and the league agreed to postpone that meeting. That means tonight’s game, against Portland, will be the first one the Lakers have played in the building since Bryant’s death.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant: Where He Ranks in NBA History