Big Truss Ravens: What Does Phrase Mean From Mark Ingram?

Football fans want to know what “Big Truss” means for the Baltimore Ravens and why it has become a rallying cry for the team on their playoff run. The phrase started to take off after Mark Ingram used it in an interview campaigning for Lamar Jackson and is essentially the Ravens’ way of saying they trust each other.

“I really can’t explain it,” Jackson said of the phrase, per the Ravens website. “It’s just like, ‘I’m agreeing with you.’ Truss, except with a ‘t’ at the end, it’s an ‘s.’ Like ‘Truss. I’m with you.’”

Ingram noted it was originally a saying Jackson popularized around the locker room, but the running back’s epic postgame press conference helped the phrase go viral. Ingram admitted he added a little flair to the original saying.

“That was L.J., man. That’s Lamar,” Ingram noted, per BaltimoreRavens.com. “He’s been saying ‘truss’ for a long time. So I always say it to him – ‘truss.’ Then it evolved to ‘biiig truss.’ We do everything big out here, so I added the big.”

“Big Truss” Has Become the Ravens’ Motto For Believing in Each Other

When kicker Justin Tucker nailed a game-winner, even he jumped on the Big Truss train. Tucker later admitted he is not entirely sure what the phrase means.

“I wish I could tell you with some level of confidence. I could tell you what it means to me – at least give you my best guess,” Tucker said on The Adam Schefter Podcast, per Ravens. “Really, more than anything, I’m just trying to fit in. I’m the 30-year-old dad now. I don’t think I ever was cool, and I’m definitely not cool now.”

Tucker may have more of an idea than he originally let on during interviews. The kicker later elaborated on how the team has come to use the phrase.

“I believe the translation would be something along the lines of, ‘Trust that when I say something, I’m going to do it.’ I think that’s what it stems from,” Tucker noted, per Ravens.

There Is an Apparel Battle Over “Big Truss” Gear

It is no surprise that as the phrase has gained popularity there are apparel companies making merchandise. Ingram partnered with Breaking T to produce Big Truss hoodies and shirts. Ravens fan Lance Roehl applied for a trademark on the phrase on December 13, but he claims the move was not about money, per The Baltimore Sun.

Roehl wants to see the phrase on official NFL apparel and has offered to donate five percent of the proceeds to the Ravens Foundation. The Ravens do not seem pleased with Roehl’s claim.

“I’m open to partnering if people would like to work together,” Roehl said, per The Baltimore Sun. “I’m not trying to be difficult or create a problem, but there’s a purpose for this [trademark]. … I’ve applied for this, and I will do what I need to do to protect it.”

The Ravens also released a statement putting Roehl’s claim in question.

“We are aware that people not associated with the Ravens are trying to capitalize on a saying developed by Ravens players,” Ravens spokesman Patrick Gleason told The Baltimore Sun.