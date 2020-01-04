Bills Strike First With Wild Trick Play, QB Josh Allen Catches TD [WATCH]

So much for playoff jitters for the Buffalo Bills and their second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills struck first in dramatic fashion on Saturday against the Houston Texans in their Wild Card round matchup, when they dug deep into the playbook for a trick play that led to an opening-drive touchdown.

Second-year Bills quarterback Josh Allen caught his first career TD on a wild end-around play, where he handed it off to wide receiver John Brown, who would then throw it back to Allen who finished the play by leaping over a defender into the end zone.

Who could have predicted that the first score of this year’s NFL Playoffs would be a TD reception by a quarterback!

The score gave the Bills an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter and quieted an electric atmosphere in Houston.

Two plays prior to the touchdown, Allen showed off his versatility, breaking out for a 42-yard run that got the Bills down to the Texans’ 20-yard line.

Allen became the first QB in NFL playoff history with a 40-yard rush and a receiving touchdown, and both occurred on the same drive.

The Bills are looking for their first postseason win since 1995 when they beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.