Brad Childress Leaves Bears, Going to Browns ‘Not out of the Question’

Things are certainly going to look different for the Chicago Bears in the 2020 NFL season. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy spoke to the media after a disappointing 8-8 season, noting that they were going to take a long, hard look at how to fix the numerous problems that plagued the team this season. This included play-calling to the virtually non-existent tight end play and looming questions surrounding the progression of franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears parted ways with four assistant coaches a day after Pace and Nagy met with the press, and they have already filled three of the four positions. Bill Lazor has just taken over Mark Helfrich as the Bears’ new offensive coordinator, and the team hired veteran coach Juan Castillo as their new offensive line coach after they let Harry Hiestand go. The Bears also hired Clancy Barone to replace tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride.

Brad Childress Leaves Bears, Browns Now an Option?

Tuesday morning, Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot broke the news that Bears senior offensive assistant Brad Childress informed Matt Nagy that he will not to return to the team in 2020. Cabot also reported that Childress would not rule out going to Cleveland to work in some capacity with new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was his protegé in Minnesota when Childress was the head coach of the Vikings.

#Bears senior offensive assistant Brad Childress has told Matt Nagy he's not returning in 2020; Say's 'it's not out of the question' he'd return to #Browns to help his protege Kevin Stefanski if he reaches out, but doubts that will happen https://t.co/VhP7JMgCKN — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2020

Childress’ exit is the second coaching staff shakeup with the Bears so far this offseason. It’s interesting to note that Childress left the Bears voluntarily, choosing not to work with Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace for another season, yet he remains open to working for a first-time head coach for an organization that has not had a winning season 2007.

Childress Potentially Pairing With Browns’ Kevin Stefanski

Per Cabot, Childress said there was a small chance he would return to assist Stefanski in some capacity.

“I’d have to wait till we cross that bridge,” Childress told Cleveland.com. “I think the world of Kevin and that’s not out there right now. Getting into hypotheticals is really hard for a football coach.”

According to Nagy, Childress served as a valuable advisor, and his experience was well-respected in Halas Hall. “He’s not scared to tell me when I’m doing something, maybe not wrong, but when I maybe should think about doing something else,” Nagy said last spring. “He’ll give me advice. He’s not worried about who I am or what I do or what my title is.”

While Childress has remained non-committal and hesitant about returning, it also bears watching whether Nagy and company choose to fill his vacated role of senior offensive assistant with an equally experienced coach.

