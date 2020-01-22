The Crazy Story of How Brad Pitt Scored a Chiefs Hat on the SAG Awards Carpet

Kansas City Chiefs fans were pleased to see actor Brad Pitt sport a black ’47 Chiefs hat on the SAG Awards carpet following the team’s 35-24 win against the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s AFC Championship game. Although born in Oklahoma, Pitt and his family moved to Springfield, Missouri when he was a child.

It was a nice gesture by all accounts, but it led many to wonder who were the lucky individuals that interacted with the Hollywood darling in the first place. Well, the story behind the interaction is heartwarming, and shines a light on a wonderful charity helping everyday individuals cross memorable moments off their bucket list.

The Lucky Attendees Won the Tickets Through Charitybuzz

According to Shea Armentrout, she and her cousin Kyli Maddox were able to attend the prestigious ceremony after winning the tickets through charity-auction site Charitybuzz.

“You make a donation and have to put in a bid—almost like an eBay auction,” Armentrout explained to In Kansas City. “If you have the highest bid, you win the tickets. We went in 2018 as well. So we won the tickets through CharityBuzz, and my cousin Kyli and I took our moms with us. We’re all from Kansas City—born and raised here—and we have a huge family here. We’re all big Chiefs fans.”

Seeing as Pitt hears his name from all corners of the carpet, it’s quite a shock that Armentrout’s aunt was able to catch his attention in the first place. Thankfully, repeating buzzwords like “Chiefs! Missouri! Ozarks! Springfield” seemed to do the trick.

Armentrout continues: “When he saw it, he was kinda surprised and shocked. He bowed a little bit and gave us a thumbs-up. My cousin Kyli yells, ‘It’s for you!’ My aunt tossed it—it was a great toss—right to him. And he puts it on! And I love how he put it on like a professional athlete would—where they kind of bend the hat and shape it. Very ceremonial. That was so fun.”

Brad Pitt: "My Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/abXX9l0bwp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2020

What’s even more remarkable is that Pitt kept the hat with him throughout the entirety of the ceremony. As recounted by Armentrout, the hat remained on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood table for the duration of the evening.

“They didn’t win, but you can see the hat in front of him on the table. He. Kept. It. With. Him. That was really cool. Sorta unreal. But he did win for Best Supporting Actor—score! And he had a great speech!”

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

To date, Charitybuzz has helped raise $400 million for more than 4,000 non-profit organizations. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a longtime partner of Charitybuzz, leveraging the auction platform to allow new, unrestricted funds to fulfill their purpose.

Chiefs Reveal a Sneak Peak of Super Bowl Uniforms

Ahead of the big game, Chiefs fan got a quick glimpse of the Super Bowl uniforms Andy Reid’s men will be donning when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2. On Tuesday, the official Chiefs Twitter account posted a video of various players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rocking their jerseys with the Super Bowl logo embroidered on the front.

Miami Vibes Only 🏖 pic.twitter.com/bdJ2mh6Krp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2020

As the designated home team, Kansas City will wear their red shirts in South Beach while their opponents will don away uniforms of white tops and gold pants. In Super Bowl IV, which is the Chiefs’ only title to date, the Chiefs wore their home colors.