Bronny James: Fan Ejected After Throwing Object at The King’s Son: Report

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was in attendance to watch his son Bronny James and Sierra Canyon take on Paul VI Catholic High School (Virginia) in Springfield, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon. According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, there were more than 4,000 people jam-packed into the small venue, with 40 police officers spread around the building. The King sat on the baseline nearest the Sierra Canyon bench surrounded by five security guards.

Bronny only played 13 minutes in the game, only attempting two shots, which he missed both. However, early on in the second half, a fan decided to throw what seemed to be a piece of candy at [Bronny] James from the stands, according to Peek. The official stopped the game immediately and signaled for security to escort the fan out of the build. Apparently, The King was standing 50 feet away and could be seen shaking his head.

Game was stopped and security was called out immediately to remove a fan that threw a yellow starburst or a piece of trash at Bronny James in the 3rd quarter. Be better, fans. pic.twitter.com/WzvmluebpE — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 20, 2020

Bronny’s teammate Ziaire Williams revealed that we would be surprised by the things Bronny had to endure this season.

“You’d be surprised by all the stuff Bronny has to go through,” teammate Ziaire Williams told Peek after the game. “It’s not fair, but he doesn’t let it phase him at all. I’m learning how to be more like that from him, and he’s younger than me.”

Sierra Canyon would go on to lose to Paul VI Catholic High School 70-62. After the game, Trevor Keels, who had 24 points and five boards for Paul VI, shared with Peek that he told his teammates to come out and show a lot of energy as they playing in front of The King.

“I told my teammates, we had to come out strong and with a lot of energy,” Keels said. “We’re playing in front of the best player in the world today.”

The King would embrace his son after the loss before he had to jet out to Boston to prepare to play the Celtics later Monday Night.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Magic Johnson Thinks Bronny can be Better Than The King

Last month, the general of the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s Magic Johnson was interviewed by TMZ Sports outside of the popular restaurant Mastro’s Steakhouse. The media outlet asked the Laker great if Bronny James could be better than The King.

“I think so,” Johnson told TMZ Sports . “You hope so, anyway. Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son.”

“I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better. But, that’s big shoes to fill, though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of league right now.”

The King is averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and, 10.9 assists per game for the Los Angeles Lakers through 40 games, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

The Lakers, however, would fall to the Boston Celtics 139-107 behind the 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists from the third-year pro-Jayson Tatum.

READ NEXT: Carmelo Anthony Setting Example With NBA Comeback, Says Derrick Rose