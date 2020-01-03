Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Rips Browns Over Coaching Search

Lamar Jackson is not too happy that the Cleveland Browns are interviewing offensive coordinator Greg Roman as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for a playoff run.

The NFL MVP frontrunner ripped the Browns on Friday for interviewing Roman, telling the AFC North rival squad to cool it until the season is over.

“They need to chill out,” Lamar told reporters, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “We got something to do right now. We need him to focus because we need to focus. We’re trying to get somewhere. You guys are going to have your turn when season is over with”

Jackson grinned when giving the answer and was asked if he told Roman his opinion on the opening.

“No, he should know that,” Jackson said.

Greg Roman Led Ravens to Historic Offensive Season

Roman was the second head coach candidate interviewed by the Browns and the interview took place in Baltimore on Thursday, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Cleveland started the process with former Green Bay skipper Mike McCarthy and they’re expected to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Friday.

The Browns have also requested interviews with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. However, all those teams play this weekend in Wild Card games.

Roman is expected to be one of the most sought after head coaching prospects after leading the Ravens unit to a prolific and historic season. Baltimore led the league in scoring offense with 33.2 points per game and ranked second in total offense (407.6 yards per game).

The Ravens also became the first team to average more than 200 yards passing and 200 yards rushing per game and they broke a long-standing, 41-year-old record for rushing yards by a team in a season with 3,296 yards on the ground.

A lot of that had to do with Jackson, who is the heavy favorite to reel in the league’s most valuable player honor. He broke Michael Vick’s record for rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206) in a season while also leading the league in touchdown passes with 36.

Thanks to having the best record in the NFL at 14-2, the Ravens have a first-round bye, which led to the opening for Roman to interview.

Browns Determined to ‘Get It Right’ This Time

The Browns are yet again in search of a new head coach and general manager and owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged that the franchise has struggled for any semblance of stability since he purchased the team in 2012.

“We realize that we’ve had a tremendous amount of change since we bought the team. We accept responsibility,” he said. “At the same time, we’re more determined than ever to get it right for the Browns, the players and for the great fans of the Cleveland Browns, which we have the best fans, I believe, in the world.”

The Browns are coming off a disappointing 6-10 after an offseason filled with hype, running the NFL’s longest playoff drought to a whopping 17 years. This is the fifth coaching search for the Browns since the Haslams bought the team. They’ve also gone through five different general managers, with John Dorsey mutually parting ways with the franchise after the firing of Freddie Kitchens.

“We are going to make sure that whoever we hire as a head coach and whoever we hire as a GM is all focused on that — about the Browns winning games, about the Browns making the playoffs, etc,” Haslam said. “That may sound like a soft-line answer, but having learned from our past mistakes, we are more determined than ever to get that right this time. That is why we decided to go head coach first and then GM, so that the head coach could be involved in that process. Listen, there are no guarantees — you know that — but hopefully we will have learned from our past mistakes and do a much better job.”

