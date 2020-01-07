Browns Add New Candidate to Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns have widened their coaching search, just a bit.

The Browns have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

With the other openings around the league being filled on Tuesday, the Browns are in no rush to hire their head coach now. The only candidate who has been hired by another team is Mike McCarthy, who was the team’s first interview that signed with the Cowboys.

Schwartz will interview before Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh have all interviewed already.

The #Browns plan to interview #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz tomorrow and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels on Friday, per sources. #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, a finalist last year, is expected to interview again this week, too. No rush with all other head coach vacancies filled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

Jim Schwartz Has Stint With Browns on His Resume

Schwartz has some NFL head coaching experience, leading the Lions to a 29-51 record in his five seasons in Detroit from 2009-13. He led the Lions to the playoffs in 2011. Since being let go from Detroit, he’s been the defensive coordinator for the Bills and Eagles.

Schwartz got his start in the NFL with the Browns under Bill Belichick from 1993-95 as a personnel scout in Cleveland.

“I owe just about my whole NFL career to him,” Schwartz said of Belichick, via mlive.com in 2010. “No. 1, for giving me the chance. And No. 2, from the preparation and the knowledge that I gained in Cleveland with him. I think that the biggest thing is preparation.”

The team moved to Baltimore for the 1995 season, something Schwartz said was tough to swallow.

“We had success in ’94,” Schwartz said, via cleveland.com. “We were a very good football team and made the second round of the playoffs. But we also had some tough times. He taught a lot of people there. There were a lot of (future) head coaches that were in that building just starting their careers. He taught a lot of people how to deal with situations like that. Bill never flinched. He never changed what he did. He never changed the way he practiced or his philosophies and things like that. It carried him through.”

Other NFL Coaching Moves: Matt Rhule to Panthers, Giants Get Joe Judge

There was plenty of action on Tuesday as teams around the league filled their head coaching vacancies.

The Giants hired Patriots wide receivers coach Joe Judge replace Pat Shurmur, who went 9-23 in two seasons in New York. The team is reportedly looking at Jason Garrett is join the staff as the offensive coordinator.

New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Patriots’ wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach, league sources tell ESPN. Deal was in the works as of last night, which is another reason Matt Rhule took the Panthers’ HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

Judge has been mentored by both Belichick during his eight season with the Patriots and Nick Saban during a stint at Alabama.

The Panthers opted for Baylor coach Matt Rhule for their opening. Ruhle coached a Temple from 2013-16, amassing a 28-23 record and a pair of 10-win seasons in both 2015 and 2016. He’s led a Baylor team that won one game in 2017 to back-to-back Bowl games and nearly to a Big 12 title this season, losing to Oklahoma 30-23 in OT. His Bears played in the Sugar Bowl, losing to Georgia, 26-14.

The #Panthers are hiring #Baylor coach Matt Rhule, source says (as @PeteThamel reported). They are working out the deal as we speak. They did not want him to get on the plane to the #Giants. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Rhule is getting a seven-year deal with the Panthers that could be worth up to $70 million with incentives, per Adam Schefter.

Panthers are giving former Baylor HC Matt Rhule a seven-year – seven year – deal worth $60 million that with incentives could be worth up to $70 million, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2020

READ NEXT: Top Coaching Candidate Turns Down Browns Interview