Myles Garrett Looks Like a Beast in New Workout Footage

Myles Garrett is letting the world know he’s back in the lab grinding in preparation for the Cleveland Browns season.

Garrett released some footage from his latest workout on Instagram Wednesday and the Browns star pass-rusher looked to be in midseason form as he crushed weights and showed off some of his explosiveness.

Garrett — who was on track for a second Pro Bowl season with 10 sacks — was hit with an indefinite suspension from the NFL after he ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but reports indicate he will likely not miss anytime during the 2020 season.

“The NFL will be open-minded and listen to Garrett during the offseason meeting, and if his behavior is what the league hopes it will be and his answers are accurate, there’s a strong chance he will not miss any playing time in 2020, according to sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Garrett is a workout warrior, which was stepped up yet another notch during his suspension. Browns safety Damarious Randall said Garrett had a wild workout routine during his time away from the team and would have been ready to return at any time.

“He actually told me that he works out five times a day,” Randall told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “I was just messing around with him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, if they said you could come back and play this Sunday, would you be ready?’ He was like, ‘Bro, I would be more than ready.’”

From the video, it sure looks like he would be ready to rush the passer at the drop of a hat.

Myles Garrett Sits Courtside at Lakers Game

Garrett has expressed remorse since the incident, which seemed out of character for the self-proclaimed pacifist and dinosaur lover.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” he said in a statement after the game. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett has been relatively off the radar since, save for a charity event on Thanksgiving. However, Garrett did make a very public appearance by sitting courtside at a Lakers game earlier this month alongside LeBron James’ buddies Rich Paul and Maverick Carter. And, of course, Garrett was sporting a bright orange jacket to show his support for the Browns.

‘Culture of Accountability’ Big for New Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski

Under former head coach Freddie Kitchens, the Browns had a major discipline issue both off and on the field. Kitchens was let go after a 6-10 season and Cleveland hired Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski stressed leadership and accountability during his introductory press conference on Tuesday and hopes to minimize the issues that came to define the Browns 2019 season.

“We will be methodical about it. We will not skip step Nos. 2 and 3 to get to 4. We’re gonna start on the foundation and then we’re gonna reinforce that foundation so we can build upon it. And when I’m talking about this, I’m talking about schemes and technique. We’ll be diligent about with working with our players so they can develop into the best versions of themselves. And ultimately we’re building a foundation for what we hope is a championship effort. We’ll have a culture of accountability.”

With the workout video, maybe Garrett was looking to send an early message to his new head coach that he’s ready to grind.

