Kevin Stefanski Laying out Clear Expectations for Odell Beckham

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is making sure his expectations are clear for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns skipper was expected to meet with Beckham on Thursday to lay out some guidelines while getting to know the star pass-catcher, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with Odell face to face,” Stefanski told reporters Wednesday night during the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. “I haven’t had a chance to do that yet. I’ll get a chance to do that [Thursday]. And at that point, that’s when I can start laying out my expectations for Odell and for all of our players.”

Kevin Stefanski will meet with Odell Beckham Jr. tomorrow. "He needs to get to know me, I need to get to know him, and then we're gonna move forward with our eyes on 2020" #Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) January 23, 2020

Beckham’s tenure so far in Cleveland has been rocky. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not play up to the wild expectations set forth after the blockbuster trade that landed him with the Browns in the offseason. Beckham finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Expected to Fully Recover From Surgery

He recently had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that hampered him for most of the season. He’s expected to recover fully.

“He’s certainly going to get to work with our trainers,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “And I’m confident that they’ll put in the work and put in the rehab necessary to get him back to full speed.”

Odell Beckham Jr. undergoes successful core muscle surgery Details » https://t.co/gnVlzHQrb8 pic.twitter.com/NYBHGhHb86 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 21, 2020

Rumors swirled toward the end of the season that Beckham wanted a trade, but as the year wrapped up, Beckham made it certain that he was ready to rebound from the rough season.

“I’m going to win in this offseason,” Beckham said after the Browns season ending loss to the Bengals. “2019 has been a year of the losses and all these things. I feel like I’ve taken them with great humility. I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’m positive looking into 2020. I’m excited.”

Kevin Stefanski: Browns Players Will Know how to ‘Conduct Themselves’

It didn’t take long for Stefanski to deal with his first fire as a head coach. Shortly after he was hired, Beckham was in the spotlight for an off-field incident following the national championship, which his alma matter LSU beat Clemson.

Statement from #LSU on Odell Beckham Jr. who appeared to be handing out money after the national championship. The school was in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately. “We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.” pic.twitter.com/ot9vVTPekU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 15, 2020

He landed in hot water for both handing out money to LSU players and getting caught pushing a police officer, resulting in a warrant for his arrest on a charge of misdemeanor simple battery. It was later rescinded.

Update on Odell Beckham arrest warrant. The simple battery warrant stemming from a butt smack incident in the LSU locker room in the Superdome has been rescinded according to Beckham’s attorney. He says the security officer does not want to press charges. h/t @RVargasAdvocate — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 18, 2020

Stefanski said in his meeting that he was going to explain how he wants the Browns players to conduct themselves.

“He needs to get to know me. I need to get to know him,” Stefanski said. “And then we’re going to move forward with our eyes ahead to 2020.”

The Browns dealt with a myriad of problems stemming from a lack of discipline on and off the field. The most high-profile was the helmet-swinging attack from defensive end Myles Garrett that landed the star pass-rusher an indefinite suspension, while others included a threatening Instagram rant from Jermaine Whitehead and Antonio Callaway being cut for multiple failed drug tests.

