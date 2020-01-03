Christian McCaffrey Named First Team NFL All-Pro at 2 Positions

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey enjoyed a brilliant 2019 NFL regular season. His statistics can be put up against some of the most productive all-around running back seasons in NFL history. Had it not been for Carolina’s abysmal fall off over the last half of the season, RUN CMC would have been a legitimate MVP candidate, and potentially the only candidate with a chance to steal votes away from shoo-in award winner Lamar Jackson.

While McCaffrey will almost undoubtedly not be named league MVP, that doesn’t mean that his stellar play from this season has gone unnoticed. On Friday, the NFL announced the list of First Team All-Pros, and not only did McCaffrey find his name on the list, but he also found his name on the list twice.

Run CMC Named 1st Team All-Pro RB

In 2019, Carolina Panthers’ multi-facet matchup maven of a running back, Christian McCaffrey, dominated week in and week out. After 16 games and 17 weeks of league-wide play, McCaffrey finished the season as the league’s third-leading rusher, finishing the year as one of just four running backs to eclipse 1,300 yards on the ground. His brilliance as a runner did not end there. McCaffrey showed a true nose for the end zone, scoring 15 rushing touchdowns this season.

McCaffrey’s brilliance helped him edge out players such as Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones and Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb for the honor of being the league’s only 1st Team All-Pro running back for the 2019 season.

You can peep a look at the full AP All-Pro First Team below.

Just announced: AP All-Pro First Team: pic.twitter.com/KOhWQlRNL5 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2020

McCaffrey Doubles Down, Named 1st Team All-Pro Flex

While McCaffrey was superb on the ground this season, a case could be made that his running prowess is second to what he adds in the receiving game. A belief like that is certainly understandable when you take into consideration that only Michael Thomas hauled in more than McCaffrey’s eye-popping 116 receptions this year. McCaffrey’s 116 receptions broke the all-time single-season receptions record by a running back, a record previously owned by, you guessed it, Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey’s ability to affect the game in a multi-facet of ways helped him accomplish one of the most prolific all-around NFL seasons in league history. The Panthers running back finished 2019 with 2,392 total yards from scrimmage. That type of statistical output is good enough for the third-most yards from scrimmage in a single-season ever, behind only Chris Johnson and Marshall Faulk.

Due to McCaffrey’s brilliance, he was named to the All-Pro First Team not only as a running back but as the team’s flex player.

The flex position was created back in 2016 as the Associated Press’ answer to the ever-changing world of the NFL and the emergence of players with multi-talented skill-sets.

No player in the NFL optimizes this reward more than McCaffrey, as the Panthers star has become the poster child of a do-it-all running back.

