Carson Wentz’s Wife Madison Wentz Is Pregnant With Couple’s 1st Kid

Carson Wentz and wife Madison Wentz are expecting their first child. Wentz posted a Christmas photo of the couple with Madison wearing a shirt that said “Mama” while holding a baby outfit for their future daughter.

“Merry Christmas everyone! Celebrating Jesus’ birth and many other amazing blessings this holiday season— including this little girl that we can’t wait to meet! Have a great holiday and don’t forget the real reason for Christmas— Jesus!” Wentz noted on Instagram.

Wentz once again referenced being a future father in a New Year’s post with a photo of the couple and their new puppy.

“2019 was quite the year for our family! Added one new furry friend— Riggs, got to explore the Holy Land, hunted in Hawaii together, found out we’re expecting a sweet little girl, won the NFC East, and many other blessings along the way. All with my amazing wife by my side! What a year filled with so much to be thankful for. Can’t wait to see what God has in store for 2020! Happy New Year y’all!” Wentz said on Instagram.

Carson Announced the News on Thanksgiving With the Help of Their Dog

The couple initially announced the news with the help of their dog. Carson posted a photo of the couple’s dog next to a sign that read “I’m not the only MOM in the house.” The Eagles quarterback made the announcement on Thanksgiving.

“So much to be thankful for, but this might take the cake! 🙌🏻 What a blessing this child already is and will continue to be to my wife and I. Family is always the most important and we are so thankful for the family of 6 the Lord has blessed us with! Happy Thanksgiving everybody! 🤗,” Wentz explained on Instagram.

Carson & Madison Got Married in 2018

Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/6N99DgQ3NV — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 16, 2018

Madison and Carson got married in July of 2018 a few weeks before the start of training camp. The wedding took place outdoors at the scenic The Lake House Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. Wentz took to Twitter to share a few photos of the couple’s big day calling himself a “lucky man” to be marrying his “best friend.”

“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime,” Carson tweeted.

Carson is playing in his first playoff game as the quarterback had been sidelined with injuries during the Eagles’ previous postseason runs. The Eagles quarterback described himself as “grateful” to be able to play in the postseason.

“I’m grateful to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz said this week, per The Washington Post. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”