Chad Johnson Hints at NFL Comeback as Wide Receivers Coach

Chad Johnson hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2011, but a comeback could still be in the works, according to his Twitter account.

When asked by a fan on Wednesday if he would accept a job as the Washington Redskins wide receivers coach should they make the offer, the former NFL star responded with “Tell Ron Rivera to hit my line.”

Tell Ron Rivera hit my line 📱 https://t.co/mJGDgh4SKz — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 1, 2020

Redskins rookie QB Dwayne Haskins took notice of Johnson’s comment and offered a tweet of his own in support of the idea.

Johnson spent the first decade of his 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing on with the New England Patriots for one season. The veteran wideout totaled 766 catches, 11,059 yards, and 67 touchdowns throughout his playing career. While the 41-year-old Johnson doesn’t have much of a formal coaching background, he did have the opportunity to coach up the Cleveland Browns receivers during training camp in 2016.

Washington Begins Front Office, Coaching Overhaul

Following a dismal 3-13 last-place finish in the NFC East in 2019 – their fifth in the last decade alone – the Redskins have already made a few major changes to their football personnel heading into the offseason. On December 30, Washington parted ways with long-time team president Bruce Allen after 10 years with the organization.

Owner Dan Snyder issued a statement regarding the decision on Monday morning.

“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization,” read the statement. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

On Wednesday, the Redskins also became the first non-playoff team to bring in a new head coach when they announced the hiring of Ron Rivera. The 57-year old reportedly received a five-year contract. Rivera is most well-known as the former head coach of the Carolina Panthers where he spent nine seasons before being relieved of his duties in early December.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year later confirmed the news on Twitter.

On Thursday, the organization also announced the addition of a new defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio. The 56-year-old most recently the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2015-17, but brings over two decades of NFL coaching experience between Oakland, the Denver Broncos (2012-14), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11), and Carolina Panthers (2002).

The new Redskins regime will have plenty of room for improvement, beginning with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

