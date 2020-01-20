Hawks’ Chandler Parsons Suffers Severe & Permanent Injuries in Car Crash

Chandler Parsons, forward for the Atlanta Hawks, was struck and severely injured by an individual who was driving while intoxicated, as the law firm representing the forward detailed, per Yahoo Sports analyst Chris Haynes.

His injuries are much more serious than initially thought, according to a statement from a legal team obtained to represent the NBA star. Chris Haynes initially broke the story.

The law firm representing Parsons, Morgan & Morgan, said in a statement that Parsons “suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum.” The accident involved three cars, including the operator of the vehicle responsible for the accident, who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and was later arrested and charged with a DUI.

Chandler Parsons hires Morgan & Morgan after being struck by individual who’s charged with DUI, according to attorney. Parsons suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and torn labrum.” His return to play is unclear. pic.twitter.com/GxvuNByzh5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

“Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred,” the statement from Morgan & Morgan said. “The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00 PM on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”

Original Details of Chandler Parsons’ Injuries

The Hawks placed Parsons in the concussion protocol last Wednesday, and it was initially reported that he had both a concussion and whiplash. The accident occurred last week, and it now seems as though Parsons’ injuries are much more serious — certainly more serious than a concussion and whiplash. His future in the NBA remains unclear.

“Chandler is having a difficult time accepting the consequences of the defendant’s reckless conduct on the roadway,” the statement said, noting that Parsons “was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear.”

Parsons played in five games for the Hawks this season in his first year with the team. He signed a four-year, $94.8 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016, and was traded to Atlanta just last season. Parsons turned 31 this past October, and he has been battling multiple knee injuries over the last several years. He has averaged 12.7 points a game throughout his career.

Fans & Players Send Thoughts to Chandler Parsons

Upon learning of his accident, there was an incredible outpouring of support from fans on Twitter and other social media platforms.

His representatives, Morgan & Morgan, also made a bit of a statement of their own via Twitter, tweeting: “Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

Along with the fan support and thoughts that poured in, fellow NBA players and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who’s known to be close with Parsons, sent messages for the forward.

Parsons is in the middle of his ninth season in the NBA. He has played for the Hawks, Grizzlies, Mavericks and Rockets.

