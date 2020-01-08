9 Best Cheap Bowling Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Bowling can be an expensive sport, but it doesn’t have to be. You can find inexpensive bowling balls, accessories, and other equipment. And for the purposes here, cheap bowling shoes for men.
So we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular and affordable men’s bowling shoes below to help make your decision easier. You’ll find shoes from some of the top brands like Brunswick, Dexter, Pyramid, and more. And none of them will put a dent in your wallet. All of the shoes are great for players of all skill levels and are suitable for both right- and left-handed players.
1. Brunswick Vapor Men’s Bowling ShoesPrice: $45.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfort is supplied by the padded collars and tongues
- The extra light EVA outsoles provide flexibility, yet are supportive
- Features Brunswick's Pure slide microfiber slide soles
- Minimum colors available
- Likely best for beginners
- Some users felt they didn't slide as well as some other shoes
The Brunswick Vapor Men’s Bowling Shoes provides a comfortable, simple, and stylish design at a value price.
They feature Brunswick’s Pure slide microfiber slide soles on both shoes, providing immediate superior slide out of the box.
The padded tongues and collars give maximum comfort, while the synthetic uppers and lightweight EVA outsoles provide excellent support, yet the needed flexibility.
As with all the shoes on this list, they will all fit in any 2-ball rolling bowling bags.
Find more Brunswick Vapor Men's Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
2. Pyramid Men’s Ram Bowling ShoesPros:
Cons:
- Designed to have an easy break-in universal sole
- Padded tongue and collars designed to provide maximum comfort
- Durably constructed with metal eyelets and heavy-duty stitching
- Some users felt the shoe was too slippery early on
- Some users felt the shoe wasn't as comfortable as others
- Limited colors available
High performance and durability are two words that come to mind when talking about the Pyramid Ram Bowling Shoes, which are highlighted by their easy break-in universal slide soles.
Complete with a felt sole and rubber heels, the shoe is ideal for both right- and left-handed bowlers. The synthetic uppers provide excellent support and stability, while the metal eyelets and heavy duty stitching will extend the shoe’s longevity. The comfort is supplied by the padded collar and tongue.
The Pyramid Ram is also available in a white color.
Find more Pyramid Men's Ram Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
3. BSI Basic #521 Bowling ShoesPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The action leather upper is designed to provide flexibility, yet stability
- The interior sock liner and insole provide more comfort
- The common microfiber sliding sole is suitable for both right- and left-handed bowlers
- Some users felt there was very little slide
- Limited colors available
- Some users felt the shoe wasn't as durable as others
BSI, known for their cheap bowling shoes for men, make the Basic model in a variety of styles and the #521 was made to provide maximum comfort at a low price.
Featuring a microfiber universal sliding sole, the shoe has a faux leather upper for better playability and support. Lighweight with a durable rubber outsole, the 521s has a softer insole and sock liner for added comfort.
The Basics are also available in #751, #752, #550, among others, all of which are made to save you money.
Find more BSI Basic #521 Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
4. Dexter Kevin Bowling ShoesPrice: $51.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dex-lite lightweight outsole provides maximum flexibility and playability
- The rubber horseshoe heel provides stable breaking
- Universal slide soles are suitable for both right- and left-handed players
- If you prefer a more traditional look, this shoe probably isn't for you
- Limited colors/quantities available
- Some users felt the shoe wasn't as durable as others
If you’re looking for a sporty and sleek bowling shoe with high performance, the Dexter Kevin model could be the one for you.
Featuring the Dex-Lite lightweight outsole, the shoe is designed to provide great flexibility and playability, while also giving all the support you need. Comfort is supplied by the padded tongue and collar, as well as the soft removable EVA footbed.
The universal slide sole couples with the rubber horseshoe to provide top-notch slide and stable breaking.
Find more Dexter Kevin Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
5. KR Strikeforce Flyer Bowling ShoesPrice: $41.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- FlexSlide technology is designed to get you the ideal slide
- Komfort-Fit construction designed to provide maximum comfort
- Soft synthetic upper is both flexible and supportive
- Some users felt the rubber heel stuck too easily
- Some more experienced bowlers thought the shoe was best for beginning players
- Not all sizes come in wide width
The KR Strikeforce Flyer Bowling Shoes feature some innovative technology designed to provide maximum performance and comfort.
The soft synthetic man-made upper features Komfort-Fit Construction that provides both flexibilty and support. The #8 universal microfiber slide pads have FlexSlide Technology for the perfect slide. They are also highlighted by a padded collar and tongue and a non-marking rubber outsole.
If you’re in the market for a specific model, you can also get the KR Strikeforce Flyer for right-handed bowlers.
Find more KR Strikeforce Flyer Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
6. Storm Gust Bowling ShoesPrice: $55.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a synthetic, U-Throat upper pattern for better flexibility and breathability
-
- Has a non-marking rubber outsole
- Some users said there were some durability issues
- Some users felt there wasn't enough slide
- Minimal colors available
The Storm Gust Bowling Shoe combines a casual, sporty look into a high performance model at a good price.
Some of the top features include a synthetic U-Throat canvas upper pattern for better performance and breathability, a non-marking rubber outsole, microfiber universal slide soles on both soles, and a padded tongue for more comfort.
Some users had said getting the proper amount of slide was difficult at first, but a package of Ebonite Ultra Slide Powder should help with that.
Find more Storm Gust Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
7. Pyramid Skull Bowling ShoesPros:
Cons:
- The soft synthetic upper offers plenty of support
- Universal slide soles suitable for both right- and left-handed players
- Easy to break-in felt sole and rubber heel help get the ideal slide
- The skull design isn't for everyone
- Some users thought they were too slippery
- Some users felt the soles left marks on the approach
If you’re in the market for cheap bowling shoes for men that will really help you stand out at the alley, look no further than the Pyramid Skull model. I don’t have to explain this one as the lime green skull graphics really pop off the black shoe base.
Easy to break-in, these universal slide sole shoes are ideal for both right- and left-handed bowlers. The soft, yet durable, synthetic upper helps promote performance while giving excellent support.
Browse a wider selection of Pyramid Bowling Shoes and Equipment for more options.
Find more Pyramid Skull Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
8. BSI Sport Bowling ShoesPrice: $42.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The action faux leather upper is designed to improve performance
- Features extra padding on the tongue, insole, and sock liner for added comfort
- Common microfiber sliding sole is suited for all players
- Minimum colors available
- Some might not prefer the plain look
- Probably best suited for beginners
Simple, yet highly effective and inexpensive, the BSI Sport Bowling Shoes are designed for performance and comfort.
The top features of this shoe include a lightweight yet durable rubber outsole, an action leather upper for better flexibility and support, universal microfiber sliding soles, and extra padding in the tongue, insole, and sock liner for maximum comfort.
Check out more BSI Bowling Products for even more options on shoes, balls, bags, accessories, and more.
Find more BSI Sport Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
-
9. Dexter Turbo II Bowling ShoesPrice: $52.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a fixed S8 microfiber slide sole on both shoes (suitable for right- and left-handed players)
- Extra comfort thanks to the padded tongue and collar and full fabric liner
- Has a soft, supportive footbed with fabric surface for added cushioning
- While still on inexpensive side, probably the priciest shoe on the list
- The Turbo II is an older model
- Minimum colors available
Dexter’s second entry on the list is one of their older, but more popular models. The Turbo II are still some of the best cheap bowling shoes for men as they feature a classic look coupled with maximum comfort and performance.
Some of the shoes top highlights are a U-Throat upper pattern for better flexibility, a fully fabric liner with a padded tongue and collar for added comfort, a supportive footbed for more cushioning, fixed S8 universal microfiber slide soles, and a non-marking outsole.
Check out more Dexter Bowling Shoes for men, women, and kids for other options.
Find more Dexter Turbo II Bowling Shoes information and reviews here.
Also See:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.