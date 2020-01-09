Chicago Bears Add New Member to Their Coaching Staff

The Chicago Bears have added another new member to their coaching staff. Clancy Barone is the latest coaching hire for Ryan Pace and company. The Bears fired offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, tight ends coach Kevin M. Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo after their disapointing 8-8 season.

They replaced Hiestand the following day, hiring veteran Juan Castillo, who worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy from 2008-2012. Castillo will serve as the team’s new offensive line coach, but the team has yet to hire a new OC. Barone is the second coach they’ve hired, leaving the team with two more coaching vacancies.

What services will Barone provide? Here’s a look at the Bears’ newest member of the coaching staff

Clancy Barone: Over 15 Years of NFL Experience

Barone will be the Bears new tight ends coach, per the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, who broke the news.

Barone has worked in the NFL as an assistant coach in various capacities since 2004, when he worked as the offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons. He also served as the Falcons tight ends coach from 2005-2006, and he held the same position with the Chargers from 2007-2008.

He was with the Denver Broncos from 2009-2016, where he won a Super Bowl coaching the offensive line in 2015. Barone was also the Broncos tight ends coach from 2011-2014, and he was the Vikings’ tight ends coach in 2017, while also coaching Minnesota’s offensive line in 2018. Barone did not coach in the NFL this season, but he’ll return in 2020 with the Bears.

Barone also has well over a decade of college coaching experience. He began coaching as an offensive line coach in 1987 at American River, a small California community college, and he worked his way up, working as an assistant offensive line coach at Texas A&M in 1993, while later working as an offensive coordinator for Houston from 2000-2002. He coached at the collegiate level for 17 years, before heading to the pros, where he worked every year since 2004, up until this season.

The Bears certainly need some assistance in their tight end room. Chicago’s tight ends combined for 36 catches, 416 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season, and their top two starters, Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen, missed significant time due to injury. Not one of the six players that started as a tight end for the Bears this year had a 100-yard receiving game.

Barone has had a Pro Bowl tight end on all four of the teams he has served as TE coach, and he was also on the Eastern Illinois staff that recruited Bears GM Ryan Pace as a player, where he spoke highly of Pace, saying the current Bears GM “showed good toughness on film.”

Barone will replace Kevin M. Gilbride, who was the Bears’ tight ends coach from 2018-2019.

