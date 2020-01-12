Chiefs Playoff Schedule: Who & When KC Plays in AFC Championship

After starting off rather slow in their AFC Divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Andy Reid’s men ushered quite a comeback in the second quarter after being down 24-0 after the opening 15 minutes. A few sensational touchdown catches from tight end Travis Kelce contributed to the 51-31 rout.

In a rematch of their Week 10 game, the Chiefs are hoping to avenge their 35-32 win against Mike Vrabel’s side. Should the Chiefs prevail, they’ll be making their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970, the same year the franchise won its first and only Super Bowl title.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 3:05 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/19 Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) Coverage: CBS

Travis Kelce Secures Another NFL Record

He started the game by dropping two crucial third down passes, but Travis Kelce really proved he’s the best tight end in the league after catching three touchdown passes in one afternoon. In fact, the 30-year-old now enters the NFL record books for being the first player with three receiving touchdowns in a single quarter in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

Travis Kelce becomes the third TE in NFL history with three TDs in a playoff game. And there's another half of football left 😲 pic.twitter.com/4TqHy0WKms — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 12, 2020

Earlier this year, the Ohio native became the first tight end to record straight 1,000-yard seasons. With the receiver combination in Kelce, Sammy Watkins and of course Tyreek Hill, this may be the year Andy Reid finally nabs his first Lombardi Trophy in his storied 20-year career as an NFL coach.