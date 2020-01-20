Chiefs’ Frank Clark Calls Out Derek Henry Again in Epic Expletive-Filled Rant [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LIV following a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in Sundays AFC Championship Game. Much was made of whether the Chiefs defense could slow down Titans RB Derek Henry, who was in the midst of a historic postseason streak.

On Friday, Chiefs DE Frank Clark made news when he claimed Henry wasn’t a challenging running back to tackle. The same running back who has compiled 1,237 rushing yards over his past eight games entering Sunday.

“He’s not hard to hit,” Clark told NFL Network reporter James Palmer. “He’s just a big guy. 240, 245, 250 [pounds]; honestly, he should be running harder at his weight and at his size. I don’t see no difficulty in tackling him …He’s just easy to me up front because I don’t look at any running back like they can’t be tackled. He’s not one of the best guys at breaking tackles to me, honestly.”

The Kansas City defense backed up Clark’s comments by holding the 6’3,” 247-pound bruiser to 69 yards on 19 carries. As a unit, the Chiefs surrendered only four rushing first downs and 295 total yards to QB Ryan Tannehill and company. That’s even more surprising when you consider the Titans jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

After the game, Palmer caught up with the fifth-year defensive end once again and what resulted was an emotional, explitive-filled rant, which included another jab at the Henry.

“The last two games, in each game 70 yards. Over 200 yards each game. I know damn well we weren’t going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he ran for 70 yards. They call him the best rusher in the league. We sending his [expletive] home early.”

When asked about his original comments on Friday, Clark was quick to defend his words and his team.

“They must not know who I am yet,” exclaimed Clark. “They’re gonna find out sooner or later when I got that ring on my [expletive] finger. At the end of the day, we’re [expletive] champions, AFC. That trophy that got my owner’s last name on it, that [expletive] in K.C. That [expletive] in K.C. Ain’t no fall off. Lasy year, jumping offsides and all that, I told them when I got here [expletive] gonna change. Look at this [expletive]. We’re the best in the [explative] world.”

New Orleans Saints star WR Michael Thomas offered some strong support of Clark on Twitter following the on-field rant.

“CANT FAKE THIS!,” wrote Thomas. “GIVES ME CHILLS BRO ITS ALOT OF PAIN BEHIND THIS @TheRealFrankC_ I FEEL YOU! 🖕🏾 EM WE BALL NOW AND WE BALL LATER!!!”

CANT FAKE THIS! GIVES ME CHILLS BRO ITS ALOT OF PAIN BEHIND THIS @TheRealFrankC_ I FEEL YOU! 🖕🏾 EM WE BALL NOW AND WE BALL LATER!!! https://t.co/jTfiPckuEv — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 20, 2020

