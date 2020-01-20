Chiefs Last Won Super Bowl Before The Beatles Broke Up

For the first time in fifty years, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl. After trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, Andy Reid’s men prevailed over a relentless Tennessee Titans squad 35-24 in the AFC Championship game to take their talents to South Beach.

This is a particularly monumental time in Kansas City, as this is the first time many Chiefs fans will see players from the franchise suit up for a chance at the Lombardi Trophy. In fact, popular rock band The Beatles were still cranking out hits since the last time the Chiefs triumphantly won the whole thing. The Beatles’ final album Let it Be was released on May 8, 1970. The Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV on January 11, 1970.

Plenty of things have happened in the last half-century, including the formation of new NFL franchises and the unfortunate passing of two Beatles members. Nonetheless, it’s an incredible accomplishment that many Chiefs supporters who were around to watch Kansas City win their first championship will be around for a hopeful second win.

“The Last Time…” Twitter Brigade Coming in Clutch

Naturally, Twitter unloaded with facts and interesting tidbits that happened since the Chiefs’ last Super Bowl appearance. Although many were obvious, some were rather poignant.

The last time the Chiefs played in a Super Bowl… —Jack Buck (not Joe) was on the Play by Play call. —Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water” was the hottest song in the USA. —Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was four-years-old. @gmfb @Chiefs @ArrowheadPride — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 19, 2020

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs were in the Super Bowl, Herschel Walker was seven years old. Vince Dooley had just wrapped up his seventh of 25 years as Georgia’s head coach. Kirby Smart was five years away from being born. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 19, 2020

The last time the Chiefs went to a Superbowl this was QB Len Dawson's halftime pic.twitter.com/eeaG7eQgW3 — James Russell (@jamesru1) January 19, 2020

The last time the Chiefs made the Super Bowl: -The Beatles were still together

-Gas was about 36 cents/gallon

-Pelé was the captain of the Brazil national team

-The Watergate scandal was still two years from happening. What a time to be alive. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/U2ryIoeutM — Matt Kirkle (@mattkirkle) January 19, 2020

It’s an incredible time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan, and it certainly won’t be another 50 years until they make an eventual third appearance.