Chiefs Players Have Heartbreaking Reactions to Sudden Death of Kobe Bryant

The sports world was suddenly shaken on Sunday following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was traveling to the Mamba Academy basketball complex in Thousand Oaks, California via helicopter when the aircraft went down on a hillside in Calabasas. All nine people on board were confirmed dead, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Bryant, affectionately called the ‘Black Mamba,’ was known for his intense work ethic and was a childhood hero for many of today’s athletes and people all over the world. This afternoon the National Football League released a statement on the sudden passing.
A number of Kansas City Chiefs players have also taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the late basketball icon.
Among the group were QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, DE Frank Clark, S Tyrann Mathieu, and more.
The Chiefs, along with almost 2,000 staff members, were traveling to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV when the news broke and have since landed safely.
