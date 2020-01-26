Chiefs Players Have Heartbreaking Reactions to Sudden Death of Kobe Bryant

The sports world was suddenly shaken on Sunday following the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was traveling to the Mamba Academy basketball complex in Thousand Oaks, California via helicopter when the aircraft went down on a hillside in Calabasas. All nine people on board were confirmed dead, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Bryant, affectionately called the ‘Black Mamba,’ was known for his intense work ethic and was a childhood hero for many of today’s athletes and people all over the world. This afternoon the National Football League released a statement on the sudden passing.

A number of Kansas City Chiefs players have also taken to Twitter to pay their respects to the late basketball icon.

Among the group were QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill, DE Frank Clark, S Tyrann Mathieu, and more.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

If anybody know me I had one idol in this world. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020

I’m devastated, RIP to my idol, Bean, 8, 24, the Goat, the Black Mamba. Wow. @kobebryant — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 26, 2020

Man not Kobe… Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

Wow! I’m shocked & sad! #24 #8 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 26, 2020

Thank you man this is serious #RIPMamba 😔 https://t.co/Hl60REsCsh — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 26, 2020

I’m so sick to my stomach! This can’t be real! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) January 26, 2020

Prayers goes out to the Bryant family sad day in America #ripKobe #blackmamba — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) January 26, 2020

Praying for Kobe’s family. Wow this is crazy tragic news. — Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) January 26, 2020

There is no wayyy this is real…. Rest easy Kobe…🙏🏽 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) January 26, 2020

Blessed to say I was able to meet and stand a few feet from a legend.. RIP to the Mamba — Martinas Rankin™ (@MTRankin_57) January 26, 2020

Don’t even seem real 🙏🏾🙏🏾 this crazy man https://t.co/1CURLqYkc2 — darrel williams (@darrelwilliams_) January 26, 2020

💔 — Armani Watts (@GGPR_BANGER5) January 26, 2020

The Chiefs, along with almost 2,000 staff members, were traveling to Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV when the news broke and have since landed safely.

READ NEXT: Chiefs Pro Bowler Trolls Donald Trump, Kanye West With Custom Hoodie [LOOK]

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata