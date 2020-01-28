Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Trolls Patrick Mahomes in Every Huddle

Super Bowl week is in full swing and several Kansas City Chiefs players are wasting no time sharing their thoughts on various topics to reporters and excited fans. The squad began the evening honoring the late, great Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant with beautiful tributes to the NBA legend who passed away Sunday morning.
In an effort to lighten the mood, wide receiver Tyreek Hill began sharing funny moments of his time with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including trolling the reigning NFL MVP on his peculiar-sounding voice.
The four-time Pro Bowler joked that he always laughs when Mahomes comes to the huddle because his voice reminds him of Muppets character Kermit the Frog. The Florida native then asked reporters if they’d like for him to mimic Mahomes’ tone. After a short attempt at doing so, Hill quickly acknowledged no one does it better than the gunslinger himself.
Mahomes’ Voice Has Drawn Comparisons Since 2018
This is not the first time Mahomes’ unique speech has taken his teammates or the NFL world by surprise. In fact, it dates all the way back to the beginning of the 2018 season, when he was named starter of the now-AFC champions. Since then, fans and critics alike haven’t stopped celebrating the 24-year-old’s achievements on the field while simultaneously making lighthearted remarks off the field.
It doesn’t appear the comments have affected Mahomes’ game. The Texas Tech product recorded 4,031 total yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions in the regular season. Time will only tell how he performs on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.