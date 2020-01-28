Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Trolls Patrick Mahomes in Every Huddle

Super Bowl week is in full swing and several Kansas City Chiefs players are wasting no time sharing their thoughts on various topics to reporters and excited fans. The squad began the evening honoring the late, great Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant with beautiful tributes to the NBA legend who passed away Sunday morning.

In an effort to lighten the mood, wide receiver Tyreek Hill began sharing funny moments of his time with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including trolling the reigning NFL MVP on his peculiar-sounding voice.

Tyreek Hill says he always laughs when Patrick Mahomes comes to the huddle because he sounds like Kermit the Frog.pic.twitter.com/tS00l4SKVW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 28, 2020

The four-time Pro Bowler joked that he always laughs when Mahomes comes to the huddle because his voice reminds him of Muppets character Kermit the Frog. The Florida native then asked reporters if they’d like for him to mimic Mahomes’ tone. After a short attempt at doing so, Hill quickly acknowledged no one does it better than the gunslinger himself.

Mahomes’ Voice Has Drawn Comparisons Since 2018

This is not the first time Mahomes’ unique speech has taken his teammates or the NFL world by surprise. In fact, it dates all the way back to the beginning of the 2018 season, when he was named starter of the now-AFC champions. Since then, fans and critics alike haven’t stopped celebrating the 24-year-old’s achievements on the field while simultaneously making lighthearted remarks off the field.

Does Patrick Mahomes sound like Kermit the Frog? 🐸🤔 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ORxlmFHoo7 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 3, 2018

Patrick Mahomes watching PFT do his Kermit the frog voice impression in front of him is hilarious content.

(via @PardonMyTake) pic.twitter.com/4jxQ1YDSZp — Kansas City Media (@KansasCityMedia) May 20, 2019

Ladies, if he: -talks like Kermit the frog

-likes ketchup on his steak

-can throw with both hands

-completes no look passes

-can throw a ball 80+ yards

-leads the world in TD passes & passing yards He’s not your man, it’s Patrick Mahomes. It’s my QB. — B Turn (@bturner23) December 11, 2018

It doesn’t appear the comments have affected Mahomes’ game. The Texas Tech product recorded 4,031 total yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions in the regular season. Time will only tell how he performs on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.